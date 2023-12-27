Palestine urges UN to declare famine in Gaza

#Palestine #urges #declare #famine #Gaza

Ramallah (ANTARA) – Palestine on Tuesday local time urged the UN to officially declare a famine in the Gaza Strip, which has been facing Israeli attacks since October 7.

“International reports show widespread hunger among Palestinian families who go days without food,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“More than a million people in Gaza are starving,” he continued.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres previously said four of the five most hungry people in the world were in Gaza.

“Around 1.9 million refugees are sheltering in reception centers and are experiencing severe hunger. As many as 50,000 pregnant women are also in these facilities without water, medicine or health services,” the ministry said.

Israeli forces launched a major military operation in the Gaza Strip since the cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

As a result, at least 20,915 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and 54,918 others were injured in the aggression, according to local health authorities.

Meanwhile, around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in Hamas attacks.

Israel’s intense attacks on Gaza have caused devastation, with 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly two million people displaced amid a crisis of food, clean water and medicine.

