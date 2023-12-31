Palestinian Brothers and Sisters Tortured by Israeli Soldiers, Reveal IDF Atrocities, Urinated on and Burned

#Palestinian #Brothers #Sisters #Tortured #Israeli #Soldiers #Reveal #IDF #Atrocities #Urinated #Burned

SERAMBINEWS.COM – Three brothers from Palestine, the Yaseen brothers, consisting of brothers named Sobhi, Sady, and Ibrahim, told of the cruelty of the Israeli army to the kidnapped Gazans.

The Yaseen brothers said they were kidnapped by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in early December 2023, when the Zionist military surrounded the area where they lived in the Zeitoun neighborhood, Gaza City.

To , Sobhi said he and his brothers were taken by four people.

Before being taken into custody, they were beaten by the four Israeli soldiers until they suffered leg injuries.

After that, Sobhi and his brothers were taken to an open place by Israeli soldiers.

“They smoked and put out cigarettes on our backs (burned), poured sand and water on us, and also urinated on us,” Sobhi told .

Sobhi’s brothers, Sady and Ibrahim, also provided similar accounts of abuse by Israeli soldiers.

However, could not independently confirm their report.

However, the Yaseen brothers and 20 other Israeli hostages consistently mention the cruelty of the Zionist army towards the kidnapped Gazans.

Furthermore, the Yaseen brothers, who took refuge in Rafah after Israel’s indiscriminate attack on Gaza, said the Zionist military did not reveal the specifics of their accusations against the hostages.

The hostages were gathered together, then separated.

This is part of the group’s arrests carried out by the Israeli military in the areas they entered.

Sady said he and other detainees were placed in a truck filled with rubbish.

“They beat us, and anyone who raises their voice after the beating will be beaten again.”