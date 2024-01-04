Palestinians are pessimistic that the war will end soon: Gaza is destroyed and we have no place to live

#Palestinians #pessimistic #war #Gaza #destroyed #place #live

Liputan6.com, Jakarta – There will be no New Year’s Eve 2024 celebrations in Muwasi. It is a temporary Palestinian camp in a largely undeveloped area on the Mediterranean coast designated by Israel as a “safe zone.”

“From the intensity of the suffering we are going through, we don’t feel like there is a new year,” said Kamal al-Zeinaty, who gathered with his family around a campfire inside a tent, reported Al Jazeera, quoted Wednesday (3/1/2024). “Every day is the same.”

Another relative, Zeyad al-Zeinaty, who fled with his family from the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, said his wife, brother and grandchildren were among the many relatives lost in the war.

A video published by the Red Crescent shows the chaos following the attack in central Gaza. In the footage, rescue teams can be seen working in the dark carrying an injured child. As the year draws to a close, Palestinians in Gaza are praying for a ceasefire, but are not overly optimistic that 2024 will be any better.

“Gaza has been destroyed and we have no place to stay,” said Suzan Khader in Rafah. “But, we just want to stop hearing the sound of planes and drones so that the children stop being afraid, and so that we and our loved ones, those who are gone, can be reunited.”

The UN aid agency (OCHA) has released the latest information regarding the humanitarian situation in Palestine. It noted that more than 1 million people are now in Rafah in southern Gaza.