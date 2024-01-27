Palm trees are vaccinated in Hidalgo – UnoTV

#Palm #trees #vaccinated #Hidalgo #UnoTV

Researchers from the Polytechnic University of Pachuca vaccinated one of several palm trees to recover from a fungus that affects it.

Through research they found a biological capable of preventing the affected palm tree from drying out. The vaccine has already been applied to vegetables, corn, coffee and pomegranates five years ago.

“Obviously right now we are doing an experiment on this specimen and if it proves effective, it is really a trigger for the UPP to help other cities nationwide.” Beatriz Cruz | Secretary of the Environment Pachuca

Between Revolución Mexicana and Francisco I. Madero avenues in the city of Pachuca there are 136 palm trees that are around 100 years old.

“What we are doing today with this dying palm tree is trying to give it life and if it generates results, well it will be something very important for the life of our palm trees and for the contribution of the environment.” Sergio Baños | Municipal President of Pachuca

The product to treat the palm tree was created in the Agrobiotechnology laboratory of the Polytechnic University of Pachuca based on a microorganism that was isolated from the Mezquital Valley.

“What we did was isolate microorganisms from the roots of corn plants and from there we tested which of them had the ability to inhibit the development of fungi that infect plants and stimulate plant growth.” Yuridia Mercado | UPP Researcher

The palm trees planted in the central avenues of Pachuca come from Spain, from the Canary Islands, but they were able to adapt to the city’s climate.

In 15 more days they will do the first test to find out if the palm tree received the biological product well and can green up to apply it to other palm trees in the city of Pachuca and the state.