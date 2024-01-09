Palmer misses great opportunities: weak Blues lose first leg in Middlesbrough

#Palmer #misses #great #opportunities #weak #Blues #lose #leg #Middlesbrough

After an extremely poor performance, Chelsea FC lost the first leg of the League Cup at second division side Middlesbrough. The hosts offered enough in the first half, but the Blues did not take advantage of their opportunities.

No goal: Cole Palmer simply couldn’t put the ball in the box against Middlesbrough. IMAGO/PA Images

Mauricio Pochettino celebrated a 4-0 win against Preston North End in the FA Cup with his Chelsea FC at the weekend, but he made three changes and called Thiago Silva, Gallagher and Madueke into the starting line-up for Gilchrist, Mudryk and Broja (all bench).

The Blues wanted to do a lot better than in the first half against Preston, after which the score was 0-0. But that didn’t really work in the first leg of the League Cup either.

Middlesbrough, coached by former Man United professional Michael Carrick, proved to be an extremely tough nut to crack. Boro suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat against Aston Villa in the FA Cup, but showed that it could pose problems for Premier League clubs.

So it wasn’t a big surprise that Latte Lath appeared dangerous for the first time in the second minute. However, the striker was injured and had to be substituted, as did Bangura a little later, which caused Carrick’s team to lose their rhythm.

Palmer misses chance after chance – suddenly Boro leads

But Chelsea didn’t really find their way into the game going forward, only Madueke and Palmer showed good approaches. However, the Blues almost benefited from individual mistakes by the hosts, but Palmer shot past after Howson’s faux pas (32′).

And in the midst of this phase of lack of concentration on the part of the hosts, Boro suddenly took the lead: Colwill was once again at a disadvantage against the nimble Jones, who passed into the backcourt and thus served Hackney in an exemplary manner (37th).

The second division team suddenly took the lead, but was extremely lucky that this lead lasted until the break. Palmer missed two more big chances and could have single-handedly put Chelsea FC on the road to victory in the first half (45th+4, 45th+6).

Chelsea’s offense is completely disappointing – Boro has no weaknesses

But he didn’t and so the Blues continued to trail after the restart. It still looked quite lackluster at times and even if Boro limited themselves to defending, the Chelsea players mostly tried to do it individually despite having a lot of ball possession.

Pochettino reacted after an hour and brought on Broja and Mudryk, but neither of them really wanted to add new momentum. It remained a very weak performance from the Londoners, who showed no weaknesses defensively against harmless hosts, but were constantly stuck at the front.

Since Chelsea didn’t want to come up with anything in the final phase, the second division team left the pitch undeservedly as winners and is dreaming of their first cup win since 2004, exactly 20 years.

Both teams are back in action in the league on Saturday: Chelsea hosts Fulham (1.30 p.m.) and Middlesbrough visits Millwall FC (4 p.m.). The second leg at Stamford Bridge takes place in two weeks on January 21st (9 p.m.).