Palworld discusses the drama of game fans displeased with the copying of the famous Pokemon game and the use of AI to create characters.

#Palworld #discusses #drama #game #fans #displeased #copying #famous #Pokemon #game #create #characters

Sunday, January 21, 2024, 1 o’clock 56 minutes 43 seconds, Indochina time

It has become a very popular and popular game. Palworld But he was not free from the accusation thatCopy famous game franchisesof Nintendo like Pokemon Plus, I met a person from X (aka Twitter) who further revealed that Game developers may use AI programs to help create monster characters!

Because it has the most familiar design. It’s not strange that there are people who question the design of various monsters in the game Palworld, that they almost completely copy the famous game Pokemon. The kind that, if you look at it, you can almost immediately tell which one it is. In addition, many gamers who have gotten to experience the game also say that In addition to monsters that look similar, The game window UI is also similar to the game ARK.

This work also did not escape netizens digging into the character designs. Let’s compare them to see which one looks like which one. What did you copy?

Not only this There are still people who have good eyesight and can question whether Game developers may use an AI program called “AI: Art Imposter” to design and create characters within the game. There is also information that Takuro Mizobe, the CEO of Pocketpair, the company that developed the game Palworld, once tweeted that he praised the AI ​​program for creating visual works.

Also Read:  Epic Games Store on the 11th announced an end-of-year giveaway for free games like Snakebird for 24 hours.

As you know, the use of AI generative in designing things in the art industry is not welcomed by many groups. There are many criticisms of its use. Including protesting and banning the use of the program. Due to copyright infringement of other artists’ works.

But it seems like many gamers aren’t interested and this drama doesn’t seem to have much impact on the game. You can see from the sales of more than 2 million within 24 hours and the number of players who have already reached 800,00 people, we must continue to follow that. How will the developers respond to this matter? Or will it be blurry?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Florida governor withdraws from primaries and clears the way for Trump
Florida governor withdraws from primaries and clears the way for Trump
Posted on
Funeral with scandal in Suceava. A priest lay down on the ground in front of the cemetery to prevent the ceremony
Funeral with scandal in Suceava. A priest lay down on the ground in front of the cemetery to prevent the ceremony
Posted on
Detroit Lions a win away from Super Bowl LVIII after 31-23 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Detroit Lions a win away from Super Bowl LVIII after 31-23 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Posted on
British authorities concerned about measles outbreak
British authorities concerned about measles outbreak
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News