Palworld dragged into controversy over plagiarism and AI tools

#Palworld #dragged #controversy #plagiarism #tools

Although the brand new Palworld is off to a strong start on Steam, not everyone is happy with the game’s launch. For example, the game is accused of plagiarizing Pokémon. And several users on social media point to Pocket Pair’s past, which was often associated with generative AI tools.

In the first three days, Palworld was sold more than 4 million times digitally. Enough reason for several users on social media to highlight the similarities with Pokémon. The opinion that the monster design is very similar to Nintendo’s series has haunted Palword since its announcement.

Although the gameplay of both titles is of course vastly different, the game’s Pokémon influences are clearly highlighted. Users are not happy about it.

Actually, Cinderace funnily enough has the best chance of getting Palworld sued by the Pokemon Company This is a COMPLETE carbon copy. The only difference this thing has between Cinderace is it’s a Grass type pic.twitter.com/Wv22P0qP8i — Good (@GodmasterGood) January 19, 2024

To put the similar designs into context, numerous users are also harking back to Pocket Pair’s association with generative AI tools. For example, the artist Zaytri refers to a game from the studio called AI: Art Imposter. That is a game with an AI image generator as a core mechanic.

Of course, it does not necessarily mean that the designs in Palworld are effectively made with a generative AI, although it would explain why the Pokémon influences are strongly present here and there.

According to Mizobe, all 100 Palworld Pal designs were designed by a post-graduate student. According to the CEO, the young lady had applied to 100 different companies, but was not accepted anywhere. And now she has brought all the monsters in Palworld into virtual life.

Whether Nintendo will respond to the whole story remains to be seen…