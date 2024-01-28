Palworld for PS5 and Nintendo Switch? – Sony comments on the Steam hit

#Palworld #PS5 #Nintendo #Switch #Sony #comments #Steam #hit

ingame

Gaming News

By: Florian Menzel

Palworld is currently the topic for all PC and Xbox gamers. Will the popular Pokémon with weapons also appear for PS5 and Nintendo Switch?

Hamburg – After 7 million copies of Palworld have already been sold in 6 days, the hype doesn’t seem to be stopping. Everyone wants to venture into the violent, Pokémon-like world and have their own Pal adventure. PC and Xbox gamers can already do this too. You can find out here whether and when the game will also be released on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Palworld: Release on PS5 – When does the game come out?

When does Palworld come out for PS5? The team behind Palworld has not yet revealed any specific plans to release the game on Sony’s PS5. However, a future for the Playstation is conceivable, as recent developments show. The question about the release on the PS5 has now reached the developers’ official FAQ, in which they say:

At the moment we have no concrete plans for this. But we will consider it during development.

Also worth noting is that PlayStation’s Shuhei Yoshida was asked if they would help bring Palworld to the PS5, to which he replied “yes.” So the future could look bright for PS5 players. Either way, the undertaking would probably take a few more months. But if the game finds its way onto Sony’s home console, then you can definitely assume that you will need PS Plus in order to be able to play Palworld online with your friends.

Palworld: Release on the Nintendo Switch – When does the game come out?

When does Palworld come out for Nintendo Switch? As with the PS5, there is no more detailed information about a planned Switch release of the game. It is also questionable how Nintendo’s console would cope with the game’s system requirements. Similar to the Playstation, you can assume that you would have to take out a paid online subscription in order to be able to go into the crazy world of Pals with your friends.

Palworld: When will it be released on PS5 and Switch? © Pocket Pair / Sony / Nintendo (montage)

If there is any news about the release on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, you will find out immediately at ingame.de. Palworld already has a very high number of players on the previous platforms. The Pokémon with weapons almost broke the player record on Steam. But the game is not well received by everyone. This is how boldly Palworld is said to have stolen from Pokémon.