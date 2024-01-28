Palworld guide with tips and tricks

#Palworld #guide #tips #tricks

Palworld is a mix of survival, action-adventure and (let’s be honest) Pokémon. The game is currently available in early access on Steam and Xbox Game Pass. You are literally dropped on an island inhabited by dangerous but cute creatures that you can befriend, fight with and capture and put to work in your self-built camp. Together you will discover how to survive all the dangers on this island.

The first few hours of Palworld can be quite difficult and disorienting, especially since you only have some basic tools available. Nothing has been explored yet, all the Pals are still unknown and there are villains lurking.

But fear not! We are here with handy tips and tricks for Palworld.

Here is an overview of all our Palworld guides. These pages contain many things you absolutely need to know to get started smoothly in Palworld. We also give tips that will help you defeat the first big boss!

Palworld tips en tricks

Below we have many useful tips and tricks for Palworld for you, such as how to make your Pals stronger and why it is worth building more than one base.

Adjust your world settings

When you first create your world (and every time before you log in), you can adjust your world settings. You can adjust how much EXP you get, whether you drop all your items when you die, and many other gameplay adjustments that can greatly impact your experience.

Especially if it is your first time playing Palworld, we recommend that you do not always have to pick up your items at the place where you died.

Focus on leveling

Your character level, base level, and the level of the Pals in your team are all important factors in Palworld. The higher the level of your base, the more bases you can build in the world. The higher your level, and that of your Pal team, the easier it will be to defeat tougher, larger, and more impressive enemies (including Pal bosses like Jetragon).

Also make sure that your level is more or less the same as the level of your Pals. Otherwise, they may stop listening to your commands!

So the bottom line is that leveling up all of these things will make your time in Palworld a lot easier and more enjoyable, and will give you more and more options in the game.

Build your base with raw materials

Speaking of bases, we strongly recommend building your base in a place with extremely high resources. Not only will this make traveling a lot easier, it also means your Pals can collect the resources.

Coal, Ore, Stone and Sulfur are all incredibly useful, but also very heavy raw materials that you don’t want to constantly carry back and forth. If you build a base at a spawn point from these materials, the whole process is instantly trivial.

Collect as many resources and materials as possible

Speaking of resources, build as much storage space as possible in your base to collect as many resources as possible. Even if it seems like a resource isn’t very useful (like a Pal Soul), you’ll discover that it can come in incredibly handy later.

So don’t throw anything away and collect everything you come across. The only exception is when the Traveling Merchant visits and wants to buy some items for a nice price. Then you can sell something.

Catch as many Pals as possible

There is a huge diversity of Pals in Palworld, such as Fire-types, Water-types, and Dark-types. Each type comes with its own strengths and weaknesses, but on top of that, each Pal also has its own power balance that is unique. It is therefore important to collect as many Pal as possible, even of the same type, so that you can create a team that can perfectly counter the enemy team.

For example, if you know you’ll be fighting strong Fire-types on Mount Obsidian, make sure you have some strong Water Pals on your team.

You also get a big EXP bonus if you catch 10 Pals of the same type. You can also sell any ‘surplus’ to Pals. So there is no disadvantage.

Use Statues of Power

Let’s talk about the Statues of Power for a moment. You’ll usually find these in abandoned churches on the map, and you can interact with them to increase your own stats, or those of your Pals. To upgrade your Pal’s stats you need Pal Souls (you can see that they still come in handy). To upgrade your own stats, you’ll need those little glowing statues you can find in the world.

When you reach level 6, you can unlock the recipe for your own Statue of Power. You can then build it in one of your bases.

To build a Statue of Power you need the following:

x20 Stone

x10 Paldium Fragment

Dress appropriately for the climate

There is a big world to explore, and there are several regions that experience increasingly extreme weather conditions. Sometimes you have to deal with extreme heat, then extreme cold, and sometimes both alternately! That is why we recommend making armor that can withstand heat and cold as soon as possible. Put them in your inventory and wear them as soon as necessary.

Make stronger weapons

Weapons keep you alive in Palworld. Many wild Pals and people are not happy that you enter their territory or thwart their plans. Whether you need to get Pals weak enough to capture, or beat up Syndicate Thugs, you’ll need weapons.

Your starting weapons will last a while, but we recommend taking the time to unlock some better weapons in your Technology Tree. The stronger your weapon, and the more variety you have in your weapons, the easier it will be to overcome the obstacles that Palworld throws in your path.

Unlock the fast travel points

As we wrote before, the world of Palworld is huge and it may take a while to fully explore it. As you explore new places, you will come across fast travel points that you can activate. Once activated you can use them to travel to other fast travel points and your various bases.

Do this every time you see a statue like this in the distance, because you don’t want to explore a huge chunk of the map only to get killed by a stray Vanywyrm and have to do the whole journey again.

Use a Mount

The last tip, but certainly not our least, is to get a mount as soon as possible! Fast travel is wonderful, and you should definitely unlock it. But do you really want to walk around to find them? Of course not! Luckily, there are Pals you can catch and ride.

There are flying mounts, ground mounts, and swimming mounts in Palworld. In other words, you can ride Pals and use them to fly, ride, or swim. Thanks to these mounts you can explore all types of terrain much faster than on foot. You can even attack enemies with your mount!

That’s it for now. Time to explore Palworld!