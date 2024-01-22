Palworld is the fifth most played game in Steam history. Cyberpunk 2077 was also humbled

#Palworld #played #game #Steam #history #Cyberpunk #humbled

The creators of the new survival game, inspired by the cult Pokemon, can pop the champagne. The game reached the fifth most played game in the history of Steam. For example, it was placed before Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring or Hogwarts Legacy. The numbers keep growing.

Palworld is the fifth most played game in Steam history

The game was placed before Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring or Hogwarts Legacy, for example

More than three million copies were sold in two days

It is currently the most played game on Steam

The numbers keep growing

Every once in a while, an absolute gaming hit comes along that sparks an avalanche of interest. This is exactly the position Palworld is in – a survival title that is heavily inspired by cult Pokémon. Behind its creation is the Japanese developer studio Pocket Pair, in whose premises there are certainly now exuberant celebrations and general enthusiasm. The game was only released on January 19th and has already managed to sell over three million copies.

That in itself is a huge achievement, but it certainly doesn’t stop there. The novelty managed to reach the fifth place of the most played games in the history of Steam. For example, it was placed before Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring or Hogwarts Legacy.

At the same time, it is currently the most played game on Steam, and the numbers are still growing. At the time of writing, 1,139,877 players are enjoying Palworld.

We will continue to monitor the situation, but it is already clear that Palworld is an absolute hit. The game is available on PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. The title is part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Pokemon has gained a lot of popularity in its 25-year history. It is therefore not surprising that others are trying to create a similar world…