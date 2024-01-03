PAM Congress: several leaders push Fatima Zahra Mansouri to be the consensus candidate

#PAM #Congress #leaders #push #Fatima #Zahra #Mansouri #consensus #candidate

Discomfort and turmoil within the PAM. According to several reliable sources, Abdellatif Ouahbi will not return and Fatima Zahra Mansouri is strongly invited by his base to run to succeed him.

January 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

Modified January 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

Will the incrimination of three PAM elected officials in the so-called Malian international drug trafficking affair weigh on the next PAM congress which will take place from February 9 to 11? What is certain to this day is that the affair is fueling all the conversations. Despite the presumption of innocence,…

Samir El Ouardighi



January 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

Modified January 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

