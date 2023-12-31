Pandalam Municipal Corporation now KSMART System in Double Smart New Year – LOCAL – PATHANAMTHITTA

#Pandalam #Municipal #Corporation #KSMART #System #Double #Smart #Year #LOCAL #PATHANAMTHITTA

Pandalam: With the implementation of the KSMART system in the new year, the Pandalam municipality will become digital. Arrangements including deployment of necessary software have been made in the municipality. Kerala Solution for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation (KSMART), an application developed by the Information Kerala Mission, is being deployed for this purpose. Public can log in through citizen login for submitting applications and availing services, organization login for organizations like Akshaya Kendras and employee login for file handling personnel.

In the first phase, services such as birth, death, marriage certificates, building permit, building tax collection, permanent residence certificate, ownership certificate and business licenses will be made available. The aim is to fully implement these services step by step and make it a paperless smart office. The information and progress of the application submitted by the public can be obtained through WhatsApp.

Various taxes can be paid to the municipality through the mobile app. Along with this, the digital information of all the buildings in the Pandalam Municipality has been transferred to the online system.

The front office is no more

With the implementation of this system, the front office system in the municipality will be discontinued. But a special facilitation center will work in the municipality for a month to solve the initial difficulties for the public.

Increase in tax rate

The information regarding the buildings which were left with door lock and the buildings with UA number will be uploaded as soon as the problems are resolved. There has been an increase in the tax collection this time. 1 crore has been received till date as tax. It is also a record.

1. Information was collected in all 33 wards by numbering the bunds

2. Information regarding 16124 buildings has been made online