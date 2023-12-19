Panic in El Rodadero: a boat capsized with 15 passengers on board

#Panic #Rodadero #boat #capsized #passengers #board

The 15 passengers of a boat in the El Rodadero resort, in the south of Santa Marta, lived moments of panic after they had an incident.

Even though it was close to the shore, The force of the waves ended up causing the machine to overturn under the watchful eyes of several tourists who were recording with their cell phones. However, authorities have reported that the crew members were able to get to safety.

Immediately the immediate attention entities were present to provide assistance and analyze the reasons for the accident in one of the most touristic areas in the country.

The video of the event ended up going viral on social networks and Preventive measures have been requested to avoid a tragedy on the next occasion.

Also Read:  Mass resignations at Berne prison

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Don’t get rid of that Billy yet: second-hand Ikea furniture auctioned for a lot of money
Don’t get rid of that Billy yet: second-hand Ikea furniture auctioned for a lot of money
Posted on
“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
Posted on
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
Posted on
Panic in El Rodadero: a boat capsized with 15 passengers on board
Panic in El Rodadero: a boat capsized with 15 passengers on board
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News