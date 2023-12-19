Panic in El Rodadero: a boat capsized with 15 passengers on board

#Panic #Rodadero #boat #capsized #passengers #board

The 15 passengers of a boat in the El Rodadero resort, in the south of Santa Marta, lived moments of panic after they had an incident.

Even though it was close to the shore, The force of the waves ended up causing the machine to overturn under the watchful eyes of several tourists who were recording with their cell phones. However, authorities have reported that the crew members were able to get to safety.

Immediately the immediate attention entities were present to provide assistance and analyze the reasons for the accident in one of the most touristic areas in the country.

The video of the event ended up going viral on social networks and Preventive measures have been requested to avoid a tragedy on the next occasion.