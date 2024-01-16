Panic in Voronezh: explosions thundered near the airfield, a state of emergency was introduced in the city

#Panic #Voronezh #explosions #thundered #airfield #state #emergency #introduced #city

According to the received information, a state of emergency has been declared in the city.

About 1 hour 20 minutes local time, Telegram channels reported that explosions were heard in the Shilov microdistrict, the city center and the Comintern district. An explosion near the airport was also reported, but the post was later deleted. A total of at least 15 explosions rocked the city.

Local residents say they are finding drone wreckage on the streets, and the windows of some buildings were broken by the blast wave. Photos have surfaced online of a fire in a high-rise building that Russians say was caused by falling drone debris.

The target may have been a military airfield

The Telegram channel SHOT writes that one of the targets of the drones may have been the Baltimore military airfield, which is located near this house. The 47th Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment (Su-34 aircraft) of the 105th Mixed Aviation Division of the 6th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Western Military District is stationed there. The Russian Aerospace Forces use it to attack Ukrainian territory.

Later, the governor of the Voronezh region stated that Russian air defenses had repulsed a Ukrainian drone attack. “According to preliminary data, there are no victims. A fire on the balcony of an apartment building was extinguished. Windows were broken in two more apartment buildings and several private houses,” he wrote.

UNIAN reminds that at the beginning of the year, a Russian missile fell in the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh region. A powerful explosion reduced one street to rubble. This happened during the mass shooting in Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry then said there had been an “unintended release of aerial munitions” while the plane was flying over the village.