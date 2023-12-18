Paolo Guerrero | Ana Paula Consorte exploits a user who minimized the Predator championship in Ecuador | LDU | VIDEO | showbiz | SHOWS

#Paolo #Guerrero #Ana #Paula #Consorte #exploits #user #minimized #Predator #championship #Ecuador #LDU #VIDEO #showbiz #SHOWS

Ana Paula Consorte was present at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium on December 17 to support Paolo Guerrero, father of her son Paolo André, in achieving a new title with the LDU team from Quito.

Statements from Paolo Guerrero after winning with the League. (Video: ESPN).

The young woman decided to celebrate her boyfriend’s victory on her social media platforms, highlighting one more of her triumphs, especially considering the outstanding participation of The Predator in the club and the recognition from FIFA.

Ana Paula Consorte extended her congratulations to Paolo Guerrero and shared the moment of celebration with the baby they have together, expressing her support for the soccer player for his dedication and effort. However, some people did not share the same perspective and made derogatory comments towards the Peruvian striker.

There was criticism that suggested that Guerrero’s skills in the game only affected his love relationship, referring to the fact that he did not score goals in that match, although his participation was crucial for the team’s classification.

“Thanks to the goalkeeper and the players, but your husband didn’t play at all, he only plays with you, that’s what he’s good for, but on the field he’s worthless. He is already old,” said the user.

Ana Paula ‘explodes’ against a user who minimized the Guerrero championship

Ana Paula Consorte was upset by the attacks directed at Paolo Guerrero, feeling that the soccer player’s efforts were not adequately recognized and facing inappropriate comments that insinuated that the athlete only cared about her during the time they have been together.

“If it wasn’t for my husband scoring two goals, we probably wouldn’t have been in the final. Then shut up idiot. “This here is TEAM,” the model said angrily.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that the Brazilian has confronted an Internet user, since she also did so previously when the paternity of Paolo Guerrero’s first child was questioned because he has light blue eyes. On that occasion, Ana Paula Consorte vehemently defended the situation.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: