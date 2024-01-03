Paolo Guerrero: Pedri does not know the scorer of the Peruvian team | interview with Ibai | VIDEO | SPORTS

#Paolo #Guerrero #Pedri #scorer #Peruvian #team #interview #Ibai #VIDEO #SPORTS

Paolo Guerrero is the new figure of the Peruvian team. World champion with Corinthians and recent winner of the South American Cup with LDU, he is Peru’s best-known player on the planet. Despite this, the new Barcelona star, Pedri, does not know him.

Everything was revealed in an interview with the popular streamer Ibai Llanos. It happened at the moment that they presented him with an image of Guerrero, so that he could say what his name was.

“I don’t know from South America, I’m going to say a name like that for the sake of it. I don’t know what it is, I don’t know it. Is it Gabriel? Hahaha, what is his name? ”He stated, surprising Ibai himself.

Surprisingly, Ibai also recalled the failure to identify Paolo Guerrero when they first showed him his image. “People of Peru, I failed too, but this one is very good,” he said.

Did Paolo Guerrero show resentment towards Alianza Lima?

Paolo Guerrero is always a trend in Alianza Lima. Whether because he goes to Matute, because he puts on a shirt or because the transfer market is approaching. The attacker turned 40 and confirmed that he has no offers from the Victorian club although he threw the ‘ball’ at them in case the fans complain about why his arrival does not occur. The ‘Predator’ will almost certainly not continue in LDU, a team with which he experienced a football rebirth and would have offers from some teams, except Alianza Lima.

Trome.com was able to find out the reasons why Paolo Guerrero does not receive any proposals from intimates and before naming them it is good to know what the player said on the subject. “Alianza did not make me any proposal. I think there is no interest. As I always said: I am not going to stop being a fan,” he declared.

