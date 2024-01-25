Paolo Guerrero to Colo Colo? They assure that the scorer is in the albos’ portfolio

#Paolo #Guerrero #Colo #Colo #assure #scorer #albos #portfolio

After the arrival of Arturo vidal, Colo Colo begins to put together the backbone of his team for the 2024 season and that is where Paolo Guerrero appears in the folder.

As reported by La Tercera, the name of the experienced Peruvian scorer was offered in Macul, a place from where there would be strong interest in having the services of the 40-year-old forward.

If the ambitious operation is completed, Guerrero would arrive free at the Chilean club after ending his contract, being champion of the Copa Sudamericana, with League of Quito.

A total of twenty games and 8 goals They were the ones that Paolo Guerrero registered in the Ecuadorian giant, where he played a single semester after leaving Racing Club of Argentina at the beginning of 2023.

Regarding his option in Colo Colo, the aforementioned media assured that “The truth is that he does not like arriving in Macul either, especially with the arrival of Arturo Vidal. This, despite the fact that three weeks ago he rejected the option of wearing the Universidad de Chile shirt.

Also Read:  Australia v Pakistan: third Test, day two – live | Australia cricket team

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

YOUTH EMPLOYMENT – A workshop on the adequacy of training
YOUTH EMPLOYMENT – A workshop on the adequacy of training
Posted on
Sensitive images: man fell onto train tracks when the machine was moving
Sensitive images: man fell onto train tracks when the machine was moving
Posted on
Thijs Boermans honest about babymoon with Anna Nooshin: ‘It was a real drama’
Thijs Boermans honest about babymoon with Anna Nooshin: ‘It was a real drama’
Posted on
FC Schalke 04: Transfer turnaround! S04 throws plans overboard
FC Schalke 04: Transfer turnaround! S04 throws plans overboard
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News