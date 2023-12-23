PAOSITRA MALAGASY – A stamp with the effigy of RADO

The new stamps in tribute to Rado are now available in Malagasy Paositra agencies

PAOMA has launched a new project paying tribute to RADO, legend of Malagasy literature, through new printed stamps.

Faced with the promotion of digital and technology, postage stamps remain relevant and useful elements. The Paositra Malagasy (PAOMA) launched its brand new first stamps the day before yesterday, paying tribute to the legendary writer RADO or Georges Andriamanantena, immortalizing his image as well as those of the endemic turtles of Madagascar. This initiative marked a significant moment for PAOMA, affirming its role as a vector of culture and the promotion of local tourism. The choice to celebrate RADO, an emblematic figure of culture, is part of the centenary of this eminent character. RADO, poet, journalist, academician, and fervent defender of culture, is honored through a fruitful collaboration between Paositra Malagasy and his family. “This stamp is a testament to our commitment to preserving and celebrating our cultural heritage,” explains PAOMA Executive Director Richard Ranarison.

Promotion of culture

In addition to paying tribute to RADO, the stamps highlight five species of turtles endemic to the Big Island, in partnership with Turtles Survival Alliance (TSA). These species include Astrochelys Radiata or Sokake, Astrochelys Yniphora or Angonoka, Pyxis Arachnoides or Kapibato, Pyxis Planicauda or Kapidolo, and Erymnochelys Madagascariensis or Rere. “This initiative aims to raise awareness among the general public of RADO’s works and the exceptional biodiversity of the Big Island. Note that PAOMA produces on average one million stamps each year, a significant increase was noted during the period of health crisis linked to COVID-19,” confirms Tahina Razafindramalo, Minister of Posts. The new stamps, already available in all Paositra Malagasy agencies, are on sale at 2,000 ariary each.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

