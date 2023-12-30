Papier mâché, or holiday mask, which is easy to make with your own hands

#Papier #mâché #holiday #mask #easy #hands

Mask, what’s your name? It is customary to get acquainted with such an address at carnivals. The mask is an integral symbol of joy, gaiety, celebration and carnival, which can become a great addition to the New Year’s ball outfit.

Whether it’s a house party with friends or a larger-scale event, a mask is a special element that will add a touch of mystery to the image. The mask will allow you to partially hide your identity (albeit only for one evening) and more fully immerse yourself in a character. For many, they are associated with the famous Venetian carnival, which has its roots in ancient history, and until recently other types of masks were even our everyday life.

Most of the masks are widely available in stores, but they can also be made quite easily with your own hands, all you need is some manual dexterity and imagination. It will be a very interesting activity and time to spend with family, friends and children.

The theme of the mask will depend mainly on the character or outfit chosen for the evening, but the variations are quite wide.

The simplest will be an eye mask, but you can also create something more complicated, inspired by the surrealist aristocratic ball of the famous financier and banker Rothschild dynasty or the black and white themed ball of the legendary American novelist Truman Capote. By the way, the decoration of the Rothschild ball was entrusted to the artist Salvador Dali and the actress Audrey Hepburn appeared in it with a birdcage on her head.

For simpler mask creation can be used paper mache technique. Literally, this French term means shredded paper. If you are doing something like this for the first time, this technique will be especially suitable. The following ingredients will be needed to make the mask:

Inflatable air balloon.

Various types of paper (newspapers, toilet paper, unnecessary egg cartons, sheets of paper, etc.).

Water (200ml).

PVA glue or flour (220g).

Steps to make a mask

We blow up the balloon – it is necessary to create a shape. We inflate the balloon larger if the mask is intended for an adult and smaller if for a child.

We tear the obtained paper (the best is a mix of newspapers with thicker paper) into strips and smaller square pieces. In order for the mask to be firm, at least three layers will be needed, taking into account the number of strips.

We mix the paste necessary for work – it will contain layers of paper together. If we make it from flour, then we mix flour and water in a bowl. The consistency of the mass should be thick, similar to cream. If you use glue, mix in a ratio of 2 parts glue to 1 part water in a separate bowl. It will be more convenient to use a shallow dish or a bowl with wide sides.

We start making a mask – by soaking the paper strips in flour or glue mass, we cover the balloon with them. It is best to make the layers alternately from newspapers and other types of paper, and changing the direction. For example – we make the first layer only from newspaper strips, arranging them vertically, for the next we use white paper and arrange the strips horizontally. We thoroughly soak the paper strips in the mass and it is better to wait a little between layers. Finally, when you have finished all the rounds – put the balloon aside to dry thoroughly, it may take several hours. It is important to smear the balloon with dishwashing liquid or some hand cream or wrap it with cling film before covering it with strips, then it will be easier to separate.

If there is a need, you can make some additional mask shape from soaked paper strips, such as eyebrows, nose or bigger cheeks.

When the mask blank has dried, the balloon should be pierced with a needle and pulled out by the tail. The basic shape of the mask is ready.

Cut the shape in half using scissors. Depending on the design, we further cut off all the excess and cut out the eye and mouth openings. In fact, two basic forms of masks have come together.

We make small holes on the sides of the mask, where the fixing rubber, satin or velvet ribbon can be passed through.

The final accents of making the mask – we can decorate it to our heart’s content with additional details, feathers, sequins, lace and beads or simply paint it. Let your imagination run wild and be sure to leave it to dry thoroughly overnight.

