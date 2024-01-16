Paradox announces Prison Architect 2 with 3D graphics, release in March – Gaming – News

#Paradox #announces #Prison #Architect #graphics #release #March #Gaming #News

Paradox Entertainment has announced Prison Architect 2. Unlike its predecessor, this prison simulator has 3D graphics. The game will be released on March 26 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S and will cost 40 euros.

Publisher Paradox announces the game with a trailer. Just like in the 2015 original, players design and manage a prison in Prison Architects 2. However, according to developer Double Eleven, the game has been completely rebuilt and will therefore have 3D graphics. This gives players the opportunity, among other things, to build prisons with multiple floors.

This time, prisoners can also form relationships with each other, both in a positive and negative sense. Furthermore, the game’s campaign mode is improved compared to part one and, according to the developer, players get ‘more control than ever’ over the prison rules, architecture, and more.