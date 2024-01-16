Paradox announces Prison Architect 2 with 3D graphics, release in March – Gaming – News

#Paradox #announces #Prison #Architect #graphics #release #March #Gaming #News

Paradox Entertainment has announced Prison Architect 2. Unlike its predecessor, this prison simulator has 3D graphics. The game will be released on March 26 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S and will cost 40 euros.

Publisher Paradox announces the game with a trailer. Just like in the 2015 original, players design and manage a prison in Prison Architects 2. However, according to developer Double Eleven, the game has been completely rebuilt and will therefore have 3D graphics. This gives players the opportunity, among other things, to build prisons with multiple floors.

This time, prisoners can also form relationships with each other, both in a positive and negative sense. Furthermore, the game’s campaign mode is improved compared to part one and, according to the developer, players get ‘more control than ever’ over the prison rules, architecture, and more.

Also Read:  Acer comes with new Radeon RX 7000 video cards in Nitro and Predator series - Computer - News

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Houthis claim to be behind the shooting of a Greek cargo ship in the Red Sea
Houthis claim to be behind the shooting of a Greek cargo ship in the Red Sea
Posted on
Brussels approves alliance between BMW, Ford and Honda to create ChargeScape
Brussels approves alliance between BMW, Ford and Honda to create ChargeScape
Posted on
Paradox announces Prison Architect 2 with 3D graphics, release in March – Gaming – News
Paradox announces Prison Architect 2 with 3D graphics, release in March – Gaming – News
Posted on
Guide to Kumaranashan Gurudeva Darshans : Binoy Viswam – LOCAL – THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
Guide to Kumaranashan Gurudeva Darshans : Binoy Viswam – LOCAL – THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News