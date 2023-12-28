Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun ‘begged’ police to keep drug use quiet | Gossip

#Parasite #actor #Lee #Sunkyun #begged #police #drug #quiet #Gossip

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun is said to have begged police not to reveal that he was linked to illegal drug use. He did this four days before his death, according to entertainment website TMZ. The actor, best known from the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found unconscious in a car in a park in the South Korean capital Seoul on Wednesday morning.

Lee’s lawyer said a day before his body was found that the actor hoped the investigation would take place behind closed doors. Talking about the allegations and the media attention would be difficult for the actor.

South Korea has very strict drug laws. Drug offenses usually carry at least six months in prison, and even sentences of up to 14 years in prison in the case of repeat offenders and drug dealers. Lee’s wife had reported to police that he had left the house and that she had found what appeared to be a suicide note.

Lee, 48, had a leading role in the critically acclaimed film Parasite. He played the father of the wealthy Park family. He also played leading roles in South Korean films such as Helpless from 2012 and All about my wife from 2014.

Do you need help? Please contact the Suicide help and prevention line. Talk about it. Tel: 0800-0113 (free), 113 (regular rate) or www.113.nl.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  Sick wife Bruce Willis finds holidays difficult: 'Good cry' | Stars

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Kim Dae-gi replaced… We need a chief secretary who can speak bitterly. [사설]
Kim Dae-gi replaced… We need a chief secretary who can speak bitterly. [사설]
Posted on
Index – Abroad – Israel made a serious threat against Hezbollah
Index – Abroad – Israel made a serious threat against Hezbollah
Posted on
Pension indexation 2024 – net table. Here are the calculations of benefits after the change of government [29.12.2023]
Pension indexation 2024 – net table. Here are the calculations of benefits after the change of government [29.12.2023]
Posted on
Cast of comedy series SamSam hopes for return of program | Movies & Series
Cast of comedy series SamSam hopes for return of program | Movies & Series
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News