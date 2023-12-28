Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun ‘begged’ police to keep drug use quiet | Gossip

#Parasite #actor #Lee #Sunkyun #begged #police #drug #quiet #Gossip

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun is said to have begged police not to reveal that he was linked to illegal drug use. He did this four days before his death, according to entertainment website TMZ. The actor, best known from the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found unconscious in a car in a park in the South Korean capital Seoul on Wednesday morning.

Lee’s lawyer said a day before his body was found that the actor hoped the investigation would take place behind closed doors. Talking about the allegations and the media attention would be difficult for the actor.

South Korea has very strict drug laws. Drug offenses usually carry at least six months in prison, and even sentences of up to 14 years in prison in the case of repeat offenders and drug dealers. Lee’s wife had reported to police that he had left the house and that she had found what appeared to be a suicide note.

Lee, 48, had a leading role in the critically acclaimed film Parasite. He played the father of the wealthy Park family. He also played leading roles in South Korean films such as Helpless from 2012 and All about my wife from 2014.

Do you need help? Please contact the Suicide help and prevention line. Talk about it. Tel: 0800-0113 (free), 113 (regular rate) or www.113.nl.

