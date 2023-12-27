Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car

#Parasite #actor #Lee #Sunkyun #dead #car

Lee Sun-kyun

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 05:05

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead. This was reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap. He was found in a car in a park in the center of the capital Seoul. He was under investigation for drug use. There are high penalties for this in South Korea.

Police initially reported that the actor was found unconscious. Briquettes were allegedly found on the passenger seat. The actor was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards. His body was not taken to a hospital, according to local media.

His wife had previously reported to the police that he had left home. She is said to have found a suicide note.

Lee (48) was best known for the popular black comedy Parasite from 2019. In it he played one of the leading roles. He played the father of the wealthy Park family. In 2021, he won the Screen Actors Guild for his role in that film.

Last year he was nominated for an International Emmy for his role in science fiction thriller Dr. Brain. Lee had been known in South Korea for some time before his international breakthrough with Parasite. He mainly starred in drama series.

Are you thinking about suicide or worried about someone? Talking about suicide helps and can be done anonymously via chat at www.113.nl or by telephone on 113 or 0800-0113.