Parasite director demands investigation into actor Lee Sun-kyun’s death: ‘We want the truth’ | Movies & Series

Jan 14, 2024 at 5:17 PM

A group of South Korean artists, represented by director Bong Joon-ho, are demanding authorities investigate the death of actor Lee Sun-kyun. The group said police acted improperly in investigating Lee for illegal drug use.

A newly formed organization of 29 South Korean culture and arts groups held a press conference on Friday led by Parasite-director Bong Joon-ho. There they called on the authorities to investigate the conduct of the police during the investigation into South Korean Lee and the subsequent media attention. The possible suicide note left by Lee has been released by police to the media, despite his family asking not to do so.

The cast of ‘Parasite’ and director Bong Joon-ho after winning an Oscar. Photo: Getty Images

The group wonders whether the police investigation was conducted correctly. “We demand clear truth on whether it was legally correct for the police to reveal the late actor’s police actions to the press,” Bong said.

Lee, known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead in the South Korean capital Seoul on Wednesday. The actor was under investigation for alleged drug use. The South Korean News Agency Yonhap reported that Lee was interrogated several times by authorities, for as many as 19 hours the weekend before his death.

The association also hopes to prevent similar deaths with this action. “Only a further investigation into the circumstances behind Lee’s death can prevent a second or third victim.” Furthermore, the group called on the media to voluntarily remove articles containing unnecessary details about Lee’s life and death. According to them, Lee’s relatives will otherwise live in a “digital prison” forever.

They plan to continue their collective action until they “achieve an acceptable outcome.” The association announced the establishment of the so-called “Lee Sun-kyun Act”, which aims to protect the human rights of artists.

