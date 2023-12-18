PARIS 2024 OJ – Jonathan and Tendry benefit from the wild card

The first two Malagasy flag bearers at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are known. The Malagasy Swimming Federation designated on Saturday during its ordinary general assembly at the ANS in Ampefiloha the two swimmers who will benefit from the wild card of Wolrd Aquatics or the international swimming federation. These are the resident of the high level center of Thailand during the 2022-2023 season, Jonathan Harivony Raharvel and the current scholarship holder of the same center, Idealy Tendrinavalona.

These two swimmers represented the country at the last world championships in Fukuoka in Tokyo and at the Indian Ocean Islands Games at home in early September. Their participation in the recent world championships was one of the selection criteria to benefit from the wild card because achieving the Olympic minimum still remains difficult for Malagasy swimmers.

Cosfa swimmer Jonathan Harivony Raharvel brilliantly won three gold medals in 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke and at the same time improved games records.

Serge Rasanda