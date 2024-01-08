Paris and Berlin are spending billions of euros to disintegrate the EU

#Paris #Berlin #spending #billions #euros #disintegrate

There is no longer any doubt that the European Union’s economic competitiveness against China and the United States has been seriously damaged by the significant rise in energy prices – which, however, can only be partially explained by the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022. According to Eurostat, in the case of large industrial (non-household) consumers, the price of electricity rose by an average of 126 percent at EU level between 2019 and 2023.

It’s almost horror, but during the above period 256 in the Netherlands, 217 in Poland, and in Hungary by 204 percent the price of electricity became more expensive for industrial players.

Of course, the entire year behind us was drastic for the European Union. It is typical that on December 19 it was announced with great fanfare that the ministers had finally agreed, so the Council of the European Union extended the emergency measures and decided to extend the period of application of the three emergency regulations. in order to accelerate the wider use of renewable energy and to protect EU citizens against excessively high energy prices.

Otherwise, it perfectly characterizes what is experienced in the European Union the true face of solidarity, as the ministers accepted the extension until December 31, 2024 of the decree on better coordination of gas purchases, reliable price reference values, and the enhancement of cross-border gas trade. The section on the mandatory participation in demand pooling was deleted from the amended text, because until last December (according to the original idea), all EU countries had to purchase at least 15 percent of the obligation to fill gas storage tanks in the framework of demand pooling in the spirit of solidarity.

The decree aimed at speeding up the wider use of renewable energy is applicable for a period of 18 months starting from December 30, 2022, at the same time, according to the December council decision, the deadline for the application period of some of its amended provisions was extended until June 30, 2025. With this, Brussels would not only deal with the energy crisis, but also reduce the EU’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels, as well as achieve further progress in relation to the EU’s climate policy goals. As we have seen, energy separation from Russia is so important to the EU leadership that it even extended the money taps for the Orbán administration.

However, the most important decision is the further maintenance of the market correction mechanism for the protection of EU citizens and the economy against excessively high prices, in order to prevent excessively high gas price peaks in the EU that do not reflect world market prices. The application period of the decree was originally supposed to be for one year, starting from February 1, 2023, but this is now extended by another year, until January 31, 2025.

The emergency mechanism was introduced after EU gas prices hit an unprecedented high in August 2022. The

According to European Council data, natural gas prices were up to 1,000 percent higher compared to the values ​​of the previous decades.

In the last ten years, the average price of gas has ranged from 5 EUR/MWh to 35 EUR/MWh. According to their information, in August 2022 the front-month and day-ahead prices of the Dutch gas exchange (Title Transfer Facility; TTF) reached an all-time high of 300 EUR/MWh. Between August 22 and 26, 2022, the price of gas was the highest for five consecutive trading days. During this period, the price level was above 265 EUR/MWh. They also found that the prolonged high price level in August had an extremely harmful effect on the EU economy: it increased the financial burden of energy consumers and posed a challenge to the security of supply of the EU market, moreover, the excessively high gas prices also contributed to the increase in inflation, which in the EU, it reached 11.5 percent in October 2022.

The emergency mechanism can be activated in two cases:

On the one hand, if the front-month price on the TTF exceeds EUR 180/MWh for three working days;

and if the front-month TTF price is EUR 35 higher than the global liquefied LNG market reference price on the same three business days.

“Following damage to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, likely caused by an act of sabotage in September 2022, gas deliveries from Russia to the EU are unlikely to resume at pre-war levels in the near future. European consumers and businesses remain exposed to the obvious risk of further potential occurrences of economically damaging gas price spikes. Unforeseen events – such as accidents or sabotage of pipelines that disrupt gas deliveries to Europe or that dramatically reduce demand – could threaten security of supply,” read the reasons for the mechanism.

The value of gas also affects the price of electricity, so it is not surprising that from the first half of 2022 to the first half of 2023, the largest price increases for industrial users were experienced in Hungary (105.7 percent) and France (100.2 percent), while the top third Luxembourg (92.0 percent) ranks second. A decrease was reported in nine Member States, the largest in Spain (-38.3 percent) and Portugal (-20.6 percent).

Elections are coming, but prices are still high

This is how the price of electricity looked in the first half of 2023:

The EU news portal notes that the French and German announcements take place at a time when the EU’s competitiveness is increasingly in the spotlight in connection with the European Parliament elections due in June this year, high energy prices, fierce global competition for environmentally friendly technologies, and the existing relationship with Beijing. due to the increase in trade tensions and the US elections that upset relations with Washington.

On the other hand, countries that do not have sufficient financial resources may rightly feel that with public money flowing into industry through state subsidies, Paris and Berlin are undermining the single market agreement and warn that

the French and German measures threaten to undermine the single market – and with it the continent’s competitive advantage over international competitors.

Trillions against Putin’s energy weapon

However, the explanation is also simple the price of electricity for large EU companies has more than doubled since 2019.

In Germany, the coalition managed to get a series of subsidies and tax breaks for industry. The rescue package would reduce the electricity tax for high-consuming industrial players to 0.50 euros per megawatt hour – the minimum level allowed by the EU – and would provide three hundred and fifty large energy-consuming companies with even greater support from public money, regrouping a total of 28 billion euros for this purpose until Berlin 2028.

The French went even further with the new energy mechanism. Paris has agreed with the state-owned utility EDF that from 2026 the average price of electricity produced from nuclear energy will be €70 per megawatt hour, and this will remain unchanged for the next 15 years. Regardless of whether the company specifically benefits from electricity from nuclear energy.

The two energy packages still have to be voted on by the national parliaments, but it is unlikely that they would decide against their own industry. Especially in view of the fact that in both Member States already in 2022, their own economic actors were supported with enormous state funds in order to protect against rising energy prices:

France protected its businesses with 1.5 percent of GDP (HUF 15,061 billion at the current exchange rate), and Germany with 0.9 percent (HUF 13,814 billion).

Among the EU bureaucrats who spoke to Politico, there was one who called the extreme scenario of the French and Germans a nightmare. Moreover, they even fear that the German and French companies will acquire the competitors operating in the neighboring countries because of their advantage of the cheap energy source. According to another concerned voice, the European Union wanted to introduce this type of support more widely within the framework of a horizontal reform, so these measures could cause damage to the internal market.

However, the French and Germans see that they are not harming EU interests, they would only save their industries that are threatened by the United States and China. By the way, Washington already announced its own huge $369 billion climate aid package, the Inflation Reduction Act, in 2022.