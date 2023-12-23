Paris Hilton shares photo with entire family for the first time | Stars

Paris Hilton has posed for a photo shoot with her entire family for the first time. The American magazine People posted some photos online on Saturday showing the famous socialite with her husband Carter Reum, son Phoenix and daughter London Marilyn. Daughter London Marilyn was born six weeks ago.

“Carter and I couldn’t wait to take our very first holiday photo with Phoenix and London as a family of four,” says Hilton. In the photos, the entire family is wearing red-checked Christmas pajamas. Eleven-month-old Phoenix is ​​clearly visible in the photos, but the baby’s face remains hidden.

Hilton announced a month ago that she had become the mother of a daughter. The 42-year-old had not announced in advance that she and her husband were expecting another child. Just like son Phoenix, daughter London was also born with the help of a surrogate mother. Hilton has been married to Carter Reum since 2021.

