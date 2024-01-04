Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé talks about his future

#Paris #SaintGermains #Kylian #Mbappé #talks #future

After the Supercup success with Paris St. Germain, star striker Kylian Mbappe has left his future open. “I haven’t made my decision,” said the 25-year-old, whose contract with the French football champions expires in June this year and who has long been linked to Real Madrid, after Wednesday evening’s win against FC Toulouse (2: 0): “I will announce when my decision has been made.”

Cookie settings

Through an agreement he reached in the summer “with the president, no matter what I decide, we managed to protect all parties and preserve the club’s calm for the challenges ahead, that is the most important thing,” said Mbappe . His future is “not an internal issue. We have to think about the team.” After this season, the 2018 world champion could leave PSG on a free transfer.

Last summer, Mbappe told the club that he did not want to extend his contract, but things have calmed down since then. “In 2022, I didn’t know until May. If I know what I want to do, why would I delay it? That wouldn’t make sense,” he replied, adding that the most important thing “is really the titles, us “We have a determined and young group that wants to win trophies.”

Also Read:  Chicote Calderón's wife defends him from mockery after leaving Chivas (PHOTO) – Fox Sports

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

ÖSV coach sounds the alarm: Brunner: “We are far behind Switzerland”
ÖSV coach sounds the alarm: Brunner: “We are far behind Switzerland”
Posted on
these are the new symptoms
these are the new symptoms
Posted on
CYCLONIC DAMAGE – Alvaro causes five deaths and sixteen thousand victims
CYCLONIC DAMAGE – Alvaro causes five deaths and sixteen thousand victims
Posted on
Two Coast Guards and a High Seas Patrol Boat from the Royal Navy provide assistance to 124 sub-Saharan emigrants near Dakhla
Two Coast Guards and a High Seas Patrol Boat from the Royal Navy provide assistance to 124 sub-Saharan emigrants near Dakhla
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News