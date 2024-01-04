Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé talks about his future

#Paris #SaintGermains #Kylian #Mbappé #talks #future

After the Supercup success with Paris St. Germain, star striker Kylian Mbappe has left his future open. “I haven’t made my decision,” said the 25-year-old, whose contract with the French football champions expires in June this year and who has long been linked to Real Madrid, after Wednesday evening’s win against FC Toulouse (2: 0): “I will announce when my decision has been made.”

Through an agreement he reached in the summer “with the president, no matter what I decide, we managed to protect all parties and preserve the club’s calm for the challenges ahead, that is the most important thing,” said Mbappe . His future is “not an internal issue. We have to think about the team.” After this season, the 2018 world champion could leave PSG on a free transfer.

Last summer, Mbappe told the club that he did not want to extend his contract, but things have calmed down since then. “In 2022, I didn’t know until May. If I know what I want to do, why would I delay it? That wouldn’t make sense,” he replied, adding that the most important thing “is really the titles, us “We have a determined and young group that wants to win trophies.”