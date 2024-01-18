Paris town hall will suspend its funding pending “clarifications”

#Paris #town #hall #suspend #funding #pending #clarifications

In a press release, the Paris town hall announced this Wednesday that it was suspending the funding it grants to the Stanislas private school, “pending the clarifications required from the State”.

“After having become aware through the press of the content of an administrative investigation report from the General Inspectorate of Education”, it “decided to suspend the financing of the establishment” (…) “at as a precautionary measure, pending the clarifications required from the State,” indicated the Paris town hall in a press release.

1.373.905 euros

The municipality has paid, for the 2022-2023 school year, for nursery, elementary and middle schools, an amount of 1,373,905 euros, corresponding to the 483 students enrolled in nursery and elementary schools, and to the 1,329 students in college, within the framework of the rules on the financing of private establishments under contract by communities.

This report, mentioned by the town hall and revealed Tuesday by Mediapart, points to homophobic and sexist “drifts” and practices that do not comply with the law within the school group. The City of Paris “is surprised” that it “has not been the subject of any official transmission to the communities which finance this establishment, and requests that this communication take place as quickly as possible”.

It also “requests from the State the transmission of the action plan following this report, which was also reported in the press”.

The Paris town hall clarified to AFP that “payment of upcoming installments” to the establishment will be suspended for the current year, without further details. “We are waiting on the one hand for the State to send us the report and on the other hand for it to tell us what measures it intends to take” following the publication of this report, she added.

The school group has been at the heart of the news in recent days, since the controversy sparked by the comments of Amélie Oudéa-Castera, Minister of National Education, whose children are educated at Stanislas College.