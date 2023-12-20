Parking lots, electric ones start to pay like all the others | The era of tackiness is already over

#Parking #lots #electric #start #pay #era #tackiness
electric-parking-(motorzoom)

In recent times there has been a lot of talk about the mechanism of the ecological transition which, in the car sector, envisages an incredible epochal transformation of the entire sector which is now imminent.

In the name of environmental sustainability and in the hope of literally giving breath to the climate through a revolutionary change of direction, everything will change in the universe from the auto, according to very precise steps.

Starting from 2035, one should start in Europe new phase: one in which the production of thermal and traditional type cars would be prohibited, since only cars will be produced zero emissions. After that?

The next step will be – would be – the disposal of the fleet polluting cars which have been inherited from the past, through a gradual transition towards sustainable cars and green, until a full transformation is achieved.

In order to do this, however, it takes time, it takes time energy and incentives. Yes, because you cannot force someone, such as an individual citizen, to get rid of his car overnight if, for centuries, he has driven cars thermals.

Electric, end of the advantage

This is the reason why procedures have already been underway for a long time encouragement to the purchase of electric or hybrid cars through the provision of incentives, bonus, benefit various and also through price lists very encouraging. The purpose, not too hidden, is convince the people to scrap old and polluting cars to switch to electric cars, in order to dispose of them more quickly: to do this, people must be encouraged to purchase.

Also Read:  Pos payments, if they ask you in a shop always refuse I They're trying -

And among the many ways in which you can do it, you are already doing it using, there are not only the prices al discount, discounts, state and regional incentives for scrapping: but also additional advantages such as those on stamp, and not only. We know that almost everywhere there are people who have a car electric does not pay the tax: at least for a long period of time. Same thing for i parking lots: if you have you don’t have to pay for an electric or hybrid one. But is this really how things are?

electric-car-(motorzoom)

Car parks, now electric cars are charged

On closer inspection, no, at least not everywhere. It’s really happening, before our eyes: car owners will also have to pay for the blue lines electric, that therefore they will pay like everyone else.

Is the treat over? But where and why? Let’s talk about the choice of some municipalities in particular where the Junta would have decided to remove free access for electric cars. The reason would be to be found in diffusion of cars electrical which no longer allow you to ‘dispose’ of the seats reserved for youta lot cars in circulation.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
Posted on
VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
Posted on
Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Posted on
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News