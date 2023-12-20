Parking lots, electric ones start to pay like all the others | The era of tackiness is already over

#Parking #lots #electric #start #pay #era #tackiness

In recent times there has been a lot of talk about the mechanism of the ecological transition which, in the car sector, envisages an incredible epochal transformation of the entire sector which is now imminent.

In the name of environmental sustainability and in the hope of literally giving breath to the climate through a revolutionary change of direction, everything will change in the universe from the auto, according to very precise steps.

Starting from 2035, one should start in Europe new phase: one in which the production of thermal and traditional type cars would be prohibited, since only cars will be produced zero emissions. After that?

The next step will be – would be – the disposal of the fleet polluting cars which have been inherited from the past, through a gradual transition towards sustainable cars and green, until a full transformation is achieved.

In order to do this, however, it takes time, it takes time energy and incentives. Yes, because you cannot force someone, such as an individual citizen, to get rid of his car overnight if, for centuries, he has driven cars thermals.

Electric, end of the advantage

This is the reason why procedures have already been underway for a long time encouragement to the purchase of electric or hybrid cars through the provision of incentives, bonus, benefit various and also through price lists very encouraging. The purpose, not too hidden, is convince the people to scrap old and polluting cars to switch to electric cars, in order to dispose of them more quickly: to do this, people must be encouraged to purchase.

And among the many ways in which you can do it, you are already doing it using, there are not only the prices al discount, discounts, state and regional incentives for scrapping: but also additional advantages such as those on stamp, and not only. We know that almost everywhere there are people who have a car electric does not pay the tax: at least for a long period of time. Same thing for i parking lots: if you have you don’t have to pay for an electric or hybrid one. But is this really how things are?

Car parks, now electric cars are charged

On closer inspection, no, at least not everywhere. It’s really happening, before our eyes: car owners will also have to pay for the blue lines electric, that therefore they will pay like everyone else.

Is the treat over? But where and why? Let’s talk about the choice of some municipalities in particular where the Junta would have decided to remove free access for electric cars. The reason would be to be found in diffusion of cars electrical which no longer allow you to ‘dispose’ of the seats reserved for youta lot cars in circulation.