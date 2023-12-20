Parking spaces in the Capital. Preferential rates depending on the area

#Parking #spaces #Capital #Preferential #rates #depending #area

Those parking spaces marked with blue paint are managed by the Capital City Hall through the Bucharest Parking Company. Therefore, drivers will no longer be able to park for free in those places.

The capital also suffers in terms of parking places, and in order to correct this impediment, the municipality of Bucharest has imposed a series of rules and sanctions on drivers, including the parking lots marked with blue paint.

Parking places

“Civilized behavior in municipal parking lots protects you from penalties. Please park regularly and pay the public parking service in advance. From August 15, 2023, failure to comply with these rules carries the risk of a 200 lei/day penalty and immobilization of the vehicle until the payment obligation is extinguished. Be responsible! Park legally and avoid penalties”, the Bucharest Municipal Parking Company reports on its website.

Avoid penalties

Drivers who want to benefit from parking spaces without violating the provisions of the City Hall have several payment methods at their disposal. I can pay daily or opt for a monthly subscription.

Depending on the areas where the payment points are located, the rates increase from 2.5 lei per hour and can reach up to 10 lei. Zone 0 being the most expensive.

Rates for parking lots in Bucharest:

10 lei/hour in zone 0.

5 lei/hour in zone 1.

2.5 lei/hour in zone 2.

Residents living on the street where there are parking spaces marked with blue paint can pay a subscription. And in this case the rates differ depending on the area. It should be noted that it is necessary that the data in the registration certificate coincide with the data in the identity card.

Subscriptions for parking spaces

The parking spaces marked in white are residential parking lots and are managed by the sector municipalities and are subject to other rules as follows.

Subscription with reservation:

200 lei/month in zone 0.

100 lei/month in zone 1.

80 lei/month in zone 2.

Use of a parking space between 00:00 and 24:00.

900 lei/month in zone 0

700 lei/month in zone 1

400 lei/month in zone 2

Subscriptions per day/week/month/semester/year:

75 lei/day, 300 lei/week, 1,050/month – in zone 0

38 lei/day, 150 lei/week, 525 lei/month – in zone 1

15 lei/day, 150 lei/week, 525 lei/month – in zone 2

The Municipal Parking Company announced that advance payment can be made through the Parking Bucharest application. It can be paid by SMS, bank card or cash. More details are available on the cpmb.ro website.

“Through the Parking Bucharest App you can pay the parking fee in advance, online, using your bank card or by SMS to the number 7458. However, the cash payment option remains valid in all parking lots managed by Compania Municipală Parkin București SS”, it shows in the ad.