Parking with the engine running may be prohibited. The bill was submitted to the Senate

Publication date: 24.12.2023 21:16

Parking with the engine running may be prohibited.

The non-affiliated senator Ion-Dragoş Popescu submitted to the Senate a draft law to amend the Government’s emergency ordinance 195/2002 regarding traffic on public roads, which provides for the prohibition of “parking of motor vehicles with the engine running in cities and municipalities”. Failure to comply with this provision is sanctioned with two or three fine points. He claims that this is “a concrete anti-pollution measure”.

The legislative initiative introduces two paragraphs to Article 63 “Stopping, standing and parking” which provide that the following:

“(6) It is prohibited to park vehicles with the thermal engine running in cities and municipalities.

(7) The following are exceptions to the parking ban:

a) Motor vehicles that are authorized to use special light warning signals, as defined in art. 32, paragraph (2).

b) Refrigerated goods transport vehicles that require power from the engine for refrigeration operation.

c) Vehicles that actively use hydraulic/mechanical equipment, such as cement transport trucks, compactors, etc.”

Also, the project complements art. 99 with point 19 which stipulates that “failure to comply with the obligation to stop the operation of the thermal engine when a motor vehicle is in a voluntary standstill” is sanctioned with a fine provided in the first class of sanctions, namely with two or three fine points.

The initiator argues, in the statement of reasons for the project, that the changes are likely to respond to needs identified at the level of society and to complete a lacunar regulation. Respectively, the prohibition of parking with the engine running for more than 5 minutes.

“The measure to prohibit parking with the engine running, for vehicles that are not in traffic, is a concrete anti-pollution measure, extremely necessary in Romania, having a low cost and a huge impact for citizens living in the urban environment and not only , in the context in which road traffic in Romania has this passive component of pollution, represented by cars that, without being in traffic, are stationary with the engine running. It thus becomes extremely necessary to reduce the levels of emissions generated by vehicles with thermal engines (gasoline, but especially Diesel) in circulation in large and extremely polluted cities, and one of these measures, implementable at no cost, but particularly effective including through its educational aspect, it consists in determining the drivers of vehicles with a thermal engine not to keep the engine of the vehicles they drive running, when they are not engaged in traffic and voluntarily immobilize the vehicle”, the non-affiliated senator also states, in the statement of reasons of the project.

The proposal to amend the Government’s emergency ordinance 195/2002 regarding traffic on public roads aims to improve the legal framework for better air quality in accordance with the practices of developed states on the subject, says Senator Ion-Dragoş Popescu.

“These changes aim to lead to local public policies aimed at reducing pollution in the urban environment and in high-traffic areas, more responsible behavior of citizens and a healthier environment with an increased quality of life”, he concludes, in the presentation of reasons for the proposed law.

The project is submitted to the Senate, the first referred forum, the decision-making being the Chamber of Deputies.

Editor: Liviu Cojan

