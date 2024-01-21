Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing brain disease in the world

#Parkinsons #disease #fastest #growing #brain #disease #world

Janine Budding January 21, 2024 – 20:09

ParkinsonNL launches its fundraising campaign ‘Parkinson doesn’t wait. Donate now and stop Parkinson’s. With this campaign, ParkinsonNL wants to emphasize the urgency of the disease and the importance of research. And that is desperately needed! Because the number of people with Parkinson’s disease is growing enormously; Parkinson’s is currently the fastest growing brain disease in the world. A brutal disease that changes lives forever. The campaign will be rolled out via radio, bannering, social and print in December 2023 and January 2024.

The numbers don’t lie!

Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder today. And affects young and old. Prof. Dr. Bas Bloem (neurologist and ambassador of ParkinsonNL) even speaks of a pandemic in his book The Parkinson’s Pandemic. “To give you an idea, in the past decade, the number of Americans with the disease has increased by 35 percent. And in Europe we saw a 25 percent increase in the last twenty years. If we do nothing, the number of people with Parkinson’s will even double (period 2015-2040)’! In addition to an aging population, the number of people with Parkinson’s is growing, especially in countries with a lot of industry, such as the Netherlands. There is strong evidence that growth is related to pollutants in our environment, such as pesticides.

Stopping Parkinson’s starts with research



Parkinson’s is a progressive and incurable disease. It is also not yet possible to slow down the disease process. However, the right treatment does result in fewer complaints. Through scientific research, ParkinsonNL wants to increase knowledge and insight in order to provide people with Parkinson’s with the best care and treatment and ultimately to cure and prevent the disease.

Bron: ParkinsonNL