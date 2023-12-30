Parkinson’s disease: It is possible to have a career after diagnosis

#Parkinsons #disease #career #diagnosis

Tincy Jose who works in the acute medical unit of a hospital.

Tincy Jose is a nurse who works in emergency care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Norfolk. When the 45-year-old reported her symptoms to her GP, she said the diagnosis of Parkinson’s had left her completely shocked. But she managed to make her journey “a vocation”, that of supporting and encouraging other people suffering from the disease. Here is his story.

Something under my shoe?

Tincy noticed that his hand was shaking during mass at church.

“It was a night shift and the hospital corridors were very quiet. I was walking and noticed that the sound of my right foot was louder than the left. At first I thought something was stuck under my shoe, so I lifted it to check, but there was nothing.

I didn’t go to see the doctor right away because I didn’t want him to think I was an idiot. When you are a nurse, working and taking care of your family, you don’t always think about your own health. After my colleagues noticed my symptoms, I went to see my GP who referred me to a neurologist.

While waiting for the diagnosis, I noticed stiffness in my shoulder, then I went to mass and the image I was holding in my right hand was shaking.

I started to think that something was seriously wrong, but I didn’t want to think about it too much.

Dr. Paul Sinha, from TV show The Chase, has spoken openly about his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

When you hear the words “Parkinson’s disease,” you know that it is an incurable and progressive disease. This upset me.

My mind went blank

Tincy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 41.

I was at work when I received the diagnosis over the phone.

The first thing that came to mind was being a mother of young children. My mind and brain went blank. Even though I expected it, I felt like I was in another world.

The neurologist told me to take time to accept it and told me he had prescribed meds. He gave me an appointment in six weeks.

I put the phone down, turned around and my colleague said, “Are you okay?” I couldn’t speak. Then, out of nowhere, my matron stood before me. I believed God had sent her. She took me to her office and gave me a chair. I burst into tears. She gave me the time and space I needed to calm down.

She told me, ‘Remember, there is treatment. You can still progress in your career, you can see your children grow up, you can spend time with them.’

She told me to prepare my mind and that nothing would stop me.

Coming out of hibernation

Tincy Jose wins the Best Nurse of the Year award.

It took me almost a year and a half to reveal the diagnosis to all my colleagues. But little by little I understood that it made sense. I believe it was a “vocation”.

Normally I’m calm and quiet, but I wanted to raise awareness and started coming out of hibernation for that reason.

I am a member of an informal group of NHS professionals who have been diagnosed with the condition. There are 40 members in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

We are trying to raise awareness of the importance of timely medication for people with Parkinson’s disease in hospital. Medications control symptoms and if given late, symptoms return. If this delay is more than 30 minutes, it can affect patients’ ability to walk and talk – and discharge from hospital.

According to Parkinson UK, 58% of patients admitted to hospital did not receive their medication on time, every time.

The charity also gave me the opportunity to meet the Minister for Disabled People, Tom Pursglove. I told him about living with Parkinson’s and about the drug campaign. I also spoke to him about the importance of adding Parkinson’s disease to the prescription exemption list and the need to recruit more specialists.

An NHS England spokesperson said: “While local NHS services are each responsible for their own medicines policy, NHS England has commissioned a range of materials, information and resources for organizations on this question, which have been used by hundreds of healthcare professionals – we will continue to encourage their use so that hospitalized patients can get their medications in a timely manner.”

There is life after diagnosis

Tincy with one of a number of patient safety awards

“Parkinson’s disease has more than 40 symptoms. Not everyone feels the same way, but the disease affects movement. If you get to the end of a busy day, you may feel incredibly tired.

We get stressed easily and my writing has slowed down, but working with a supportive team helps.

I want to show others that there is life after diagnosis. I had the opportunity to develop my career, going from rank 5 nurse to rank 6 nurse. You have to be active and confident in your ability to continue your work.

Recently, MalayalamUK awarded me the title of “Best Nurse of the Year”. Malayalam is a language spoken in Kerala, India, where I lived before moving to the UK in 2008.

The mantra of Tincy

I believe that to live well with Parkinson’s disease, you have to be a “PARKINSON”:

Positivity helps you move forward

Active nature improves your movements

Resilience helps you overcome challenges

Kind to yourself

Insight allows you to have a specific goal.

Education skills will help support others

Self-confidence is essential

Optimism will help you achieve your dreams

A noble attitude leads to positive results

Super Mom

If you are having difficulty, you need to get help. Your mind is your weapon.

Former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam said: “Life is a lot like a boxing ring. Defeat is not declared when you fall, but it is when you fail to get up.” Likewise, when you receive a long-term diagnosis, it’s not the end of your career or life. It’s not the end of your world.

There will be other opportunities, but if you don’t look for the door or knock on it, you won’t find opportunities.

On the first Mother’s Day after my diagnosis, my son wrote “super mom” on my card. I asked him, “Why did you write that?” He said, “You’re a great mom because you have Parkinson’s and you still work and take care of us.” “made me cry. I’m so grateful to them for supporting and helping me.”