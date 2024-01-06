Parkinson’s: the invention of a neuroprosthesis which allows certain motor functions to be regained

#Parkinsons #invention #neuroprosthesis #motor #functions #regained

Parkinson’s disease discovered in 1817 by James Parkinson, which is a neurodegenerative disease mainly affecting neurons located in the central nervous system. We wrongly believe that this disease mainly affects the elderly, but of the 25,000 new cases detected each year in France, one in two patients still has the capacity to work (58 years old). In addition, of the 272,500 patients in France, 17% of them are under 50 years old, according to the Ministry of Health. A team of French and Swiss researchers have just giving hope to thousands of sick people by allowing Marc Gauthier, a 62-year-old patient from Bordeaux, to walk again. Discovery.

Why is this a considerable advance for Parkinson’s patients?

“There is no treatment to treat the serious walking problems that occur in later stages of Parkinson’s disease. So it’s impressive to see him work.”declares Jocelyne Bloch, neurosurgeon at EPFL and lead author of the study published in the journal Nature. The researchers have, therefore, not invented a treatment, but a solution that makes it possible to stimulate damaged parts of the brain thanks to a neuroprosthesis. However, the scientist immediately specifies that other tests will have to be carried out on other patients before definitively validating this invention.

Parkinson’s disease affects around 272,500 people in France. Non-contractual illustrative photo. Credit: Shutterstock

What is this revolutionary invention?

The technique used by researchers to allow Marc Gauthier to walk again relies on stimulation of the spinal cord. It is made possible thanks to the surgical implantation of a small box called a neuroprosthetic device. The latter goes like this deliver electrical pulses to specific areas of the spinal cord in order to activate neural circuits that are no longer able to function normally. The main idea was to reactivate leg muscles, often affected in patients with Parkinson’s disease. After a few trials on paraplegic patients, the researchers decided to extend their research to Parkinson’s disease. Marc Gauthier, who has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for more than thirty years, was able to benefit from this trial because his disease had reached an advanced stage, leaving him practically unable to walk without great difficulty. The electrodes, connected to the neurostimulator, were therefore implanted in the patient’s abdominal region in order to be able to stimulate the leg muscles, responsible for walking.

And the result was spectacular

In the photos published by those responsible for the study, we can see the patient strolling near Chillon Castle, on the shores of Lake Geneva in Switzerland. And, nothing seems abnormal! The results are astonishing: he regained his ability to walk, thus eliminating the difficulties that had forced him to use a wheelchair. The team, led by Professor Grégoire Courtine, considers this success as a crucial step demonstrating the feasibility of this innovative approach. However, challenges remain, particularly in terms of cost and large-scale availability.

The patient during rehabilitation regains his ability to walk. Non-contractual illustrative photo. Credit: Shutterstock

Moreover, the researchers, aware of the financial implications, created a startup called “Onward” to work on its commercialization. While awaiting marketing, or even coverage by Health Insurance, in France, this invention arouses real hope among all patients. A hope of walk again, and therefore become independent again ! What do you think of this revolutionary discovery? Is it a real hope of regaining autonomy for all patients? Give us your opinion, or share your experience with us. Please notify us of any errors in the text, click here to post a comment.

Source

Francebleu.frNature.com