Published20. December 2023, 9:26 p.m.

Parliament: “This law on CO2 should have been made twenty years ago”

The youth of the left-wing parties have launched a call for National to reject the CO2 law, which it is currently examining. Interview with Mélanie Rufi, vice-president of JS Switzerland.

Christine Talos

Mélanie Rufi, vice-president of JS Switzerland.

On Wednesday, Le National began examining the CO2 law for the period 2025-2030. A law which aims to reduce greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030 compared to 1990. The project takes into account the rejection by the people in June 2021 of a first law on CO2 which provided for taxes. The Federal Council is now counting on targeted incentives and investments. He has planned 4.1 billion for this purpose over five years. They will come from the CO2 tax already collected on fuels at 120 francs per tonne of CO2. But the Council of States has already watered down the project, which angers the Socialist Youth, which has drawn up, with the Climate Strike, active-trafiC, the Young POP and the Young Greens, an appeal for the National to reject the law when of the final vote. Explanations with Mélanie Rufi, vice-president of JS Switzerland.

During the opening debate this Wednesday, the committee rapporteur, Delphine Klopfenstein Broggini (Greens/GE), spoke of the National committee’s project as a “satisfactory compromise”. What do you dislike?

Mélanie Rufi: This law is not ambitious enough. There is no deadline for the sale of vehicles with combustion engines, no measures in relation to the Swiss financial center, and the rate of reduction of CO2 emissions planned internally is insufficient. Furthermore, the project is not socially just, since there is only a weak redistribution of CO2 tax revenue. What we want is an ambitious law that also supports the population in developing an ecological lifestyle.

We have just invested a lot of money to widen the highways. On the contrary, we believe that public transport prices should be lowered, because they do not currently represent a satisfactory alternative to individual motorized traffic. And they must be developed, also in peripheral regions.

However, in the bill, there are quite a few points that should satisfy you: 75% of CO emissions2 to be compensated in Switzerland, stricter emissions standards for new cars and trucks, support for charging stations, support for rail links, incentives to manufacture synthetic fuels, etc.

Given the scale and urgency of the climate crisis, this CO2 law is largely insufficient. It should have been done twenty years ago. We need much more radical measures than that.

In this case, you will anger the right and part of the population! You have to make compromises, right?

The climate law (editor’s note: which aims to reach net zero by 2050) was accepted by the people last June by 59%, which proves that the population is aware of the climate crisis. But its objectives cannot be achieved with this law on CO2. However, we only have very little time ahead of us, because the effects of the crisis are getting worse every year. But I have complete faith, and the youth of the left with me, that the people would follow a more ambitious project.

This is not what your elders on the left seem to think, who ultimately support the project to move forward as quickly as possible…

Yes, we are disappointed with the support of the PS and the Greens. We would have liked them to defend a stronger climate policy, since that is one of their objectives. This is why we are trying to put pressure on parliament with our arguments. Let us also remember that in 2022 we launched the “For the future” initiative, which should enable the investments we need for the climate, via a 50% tax on inheritances of more than 50 million.

