Parma: “Superbonus and energy decree, unexpected surprises”

#Parma #Superbonus #energy #decree #unexpected #surprises

“We express disappointment at the absence of answers on the Superbonus in the budget law. Without an extension limited in time and limited to the condominiums that are completing the works, approximately 25 thousand construction sites, many of which are also in our territory, will not be able to complete the interventions with very serious effects on businesses and families and with the prospect of thousands of legal disputes”.

This is what the President of CNA Cremona Marcello Parma stated during the usual end-of-year meeting with the Management Bodies and Employees of the Association who met last night at the Spazio Belvedere in Via Mantova in Cremona.

CNA stigmatizes the unavailability of the executive and parliament to define an exit strategy ordered by the 110% Superbonus, which replicates the absence of answers on the problem of problem loans which puts the survival of thousands of companies in the entire supply chain at risk.

“We make a final appeal to the Government and the two houses of Parliament to find solutions in the coming days to avoid unloading the inefficiencies and instability of the rules on the business system. A picture that becomes further complicated if we also combine this with the fact that the energy decree bis favors large energy-intensive companies and heavily penalizes small and medium-sized businesses”.

In fact, if on the one hand we appreciate the orientation of the provision to favor the decarbonisation of the industrial sector and the territories, on the other CNA notes that the costs of such interventions weigh above all on SMEs and families.

CNA has already renewed its request several times to reform the structure of small businesses’ bills, which today is made up of approximately 30% of items unrelated to consumption and intended to finance other purposes.

“There is no doubt – continues Parma – that support for large-scale plants from renewable sources will cost 1.3 billion next year, burdening exclusively domestic users and small businesses. Adding the benefits for energy guzzlers, the bill on the bills of small businesses rises to 970 million. We expected a different end of the year, with greater attention paid to businesses and families. We are confident that the aim can still be corrected, even if the time available is now over.”

© All rights reserved