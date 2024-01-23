PARP Management Board dismissed. “It is the largest institution supporting entrepreneurs in Poland”

#PARP #Management #Board #dismissed #largest #institution #supporting #entrepreneurs #Poland

The Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy announced recruitment for the position of president of the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP) – the announcement was published on the government website. Earlier, the Minister of Funds and Regional Policy dismissed the PARP management board.

It was stated that interested persons should submit the documents mentioned in the announcement by February 12 this year.

On Monday morning, the Minister of Funds and Regional Policy, Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, dismissed the management board of the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development. She decided that Joanna Zębaczyńska-Świątek, the current director of the department for coordination and implementation of programs at PARP, will be the acting president of PARP.

Dismissal of the PARP management board

– I decided to dismiss the management board of the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP). It is the largest institution supporting entrepreneurs in Poland and has huge funds to support entrepreneurs. In the financial perspective 2021-2027, this is approximately PLN 20 billion from structural funds. This year, PARP should transfer PLN 3.5 billion to entrepreneurs, said Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, Minister of Funds and Regional Policy, on Monday morning at a press conference.

She indicated that this year, approximately 1,000 people should receive support from PARP. entrepreneurs. She explained that “that is why it is so important for PARP to be a modern institution that stands at the front for clients.”

PARP is a lethargic institution

– This is an institution that is lethargic, ineffective, undynamic and this must change – said Pełczyńska-Nałęcz. – The goal is to shorten the application processing time – she said.

She pointed out that the competition ended in November last year and companies submitted 3,000 entries. conclusions.

– I learned from the dismissed PARP management board today that these applications will be considered for a year. this would mean that entrepreneurs will receive information about support a year after the competition ended, i.e. in November this year. This is unacceptable, said the minister. She added that “this has to change.”

Competition for the president of PARP

– Today I am also announcing a professional, transparent competition for the president of PARP according to all standards – said Pełczyńska-Nałęcz.

Deputy Minister of Funds and Regional Policy Jan Szyszko added that, first of all, the recruitment period will be extended “to 3 weeks, up to 21 days.”

– In this way, we want to give time to all people who would potentially be interested in taking part in this competition. We want to find the best possible specialists for this function. The recruitment criteria will be publicly known, Szyszko assured, adding that one of them will be a knowledge test. – We will also require presentations, quite short and concise, in which candidates will present their main goals. I expect that this recruitment will last about a month or a month and a half, said the deputy minister.

PARP – what is it?

PARP informs on its website that the aim of its activities is to implement economic development programs supporting innovative and research activities of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), regional development, export growth, human resources development and the use of new technologies in business activities.

It was added that PARP is involved in the implementation of national and international projects financed from structural funds, the state budget and multi-annual programs of the European Commission.

PARP takes an active part in the creation and effective implementation of state policy in the field of entrepreneurship, innovation and adaptability of human resources. It was noted that all activities of the Agency are carried out with particular emphasis on the needs of the SME sector.

