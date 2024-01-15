Part of the ceiling fell at the General Hospital of Medellín

#Part #ceiling #fell #General #Hospital #Medellín

04:58 PM

The ills continue to take their toll on the operation of the General Hospital, this time the impact was not seen in its battered finances but in its physical structure. Workers at this healthcare center reported that on the afternoon of Monday, January 15, a ceiling in the administrative area fell.

The incident occurred around noon on the third floor of the Administrative Area, exactly where the Human Projection department operates. Apparently, the roof fell due to the rupture of a pipe that transports water through the fifth floor.

As a result of the situation, the staff of the south tower located on the third and fourth floors had to be evacuated. So far there have been no reports of injured people or how much material damage may amount to, since until now the incident had not been reported to the Medellín relief agencies.

EL COLOMBIANO contacted the medical center to learn more details about the incident. From this they reported that this morning, the hospital control center issued an emergency alarm due to the detection of a leak in administrative area 1, where the human management and communications departments are located.

“Immediately, our support staff went to the scene, located on the third floor of the hospital. It was found that the strong fall of water came from the ceiling and descended through the vulture of the drinking and sanitary water pipes. Upon disassembling the ceiling, it was identified that the water came from a 1 and a half inch drinking water pipe on the 5th floor of the south tower,” explained the HGM.

The Hospital said that the damage was accidental and due to unforeseen causes. “After closing the containment valves, which took time to evacuate the water due to the full service column in the institution, the crack was repaired. Within two hours, the water supply was completely restored, returning normality to the hospital,” they explained in a statement.

According to the workers, this fact is not new despite the risk it represents for them.

They also expressed their concern about the increase in these situations as a result of the construction of the pneumatic system for transporting elements that the current management plans to implement against all odds in the General, despite the fact that there are other more urgent issues such as payroll payment to Workers.