Parties negotiate ‘in a good atmosphere’, talks will continue next week | Domestic

Hilversum – After three days of talks at the De Zwaluwenberg estate in Hilversum, the leaders of the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB will continue negotiating the formation of a new cabinet next Tuesday in the House of Representatives. In recent days, asylum and migration have been discussed and ‘points of contact’ have been highlighted.

The discussions this week at De Zwaluuwenberg took place ‘in a good atmosphere’, according to a brief press release sent on behalf of informant Ronald Plasterk. The negotiating parties themselves did not reveal anything about the talks, which included, among other things, the constitution and the rule of law. “We keep radio silence,” it sounds. In fact, after the three-day pile-driving session, the parties are not even prepared to speak to the press even briefly.

However, insiders report that more has been discussed than just the constitution and the rule of law, as initially suggested. NSC, VVD and BBB wanted guarantees from PVV leader Geert Wilders that his party respects and endorses fundamental rights.

‘Interfaces’

However, sources from The Hague state that more topics were discussed, including migration. According to an insider, there are ‘common ground’ between the four parties when it comes to (restricting) asylum and migration. One of the options is to continue discussions at so-called ‘side tables’ in the near future. In addition to the party leaders, MPs with a specific portfolio can join us there. “But that is for a later stage.”

The party leaders and their seconds will meet again next week in the Writing Room in the House of Representatives. Informant Ronald Plasterk must inform the House of the progress of the negotiations no later than early February.

