Partner earns significantly more: this determines the success of the relationship

#Partner #earns #significantly #determines #success #relationship

It was not the difference in their assets, but especially the two completely different worlds in which they lived, that led to a rift between Sylvie Meis and multimillionaire Wim Beelen after six months.

Yet Meis in particular – who, with an estimated fortune of more than 17 million euros, is not exactly short of money – is receiving a lot of criticism for her choice of partner. She may move in certain circles, but after a few failed relationships with wealthy partners, some say it might be time to date simpler, and perhaps less affluent, men.

Income determines lifestyle

That’s easier said than done. In the search for a suitable partner, money may not be the most important thing, but income does matter, says relationship psychologist Liselotte Visser of relationship agency Mens & Relatie. “Of course, because how much money you have determines how you can live.”

“You always look for someone with the same kind of lifestyle,” Visser explains. “It’s not about the money itself, but the life you want to live with it. If you like luxury and comfort, you look for someone who also has money and loves it.”

Feeling of inferiority

If there is a large difference in income, this can cause friction, especially in male-female relationships where the woman earns more. This is particularly the case with the older generation of men, aged 50 and older, says Visser. Based on ideas from the past, they believe that they have to ‘carry’ the burden for the family.

“That’s a shame,” says Visser. “It’s often due to a lack of self-esteem. They feel inferior if the other person earns more, but it shouldn’t be that way, you should give it to each other. Younger men don’t mind it as much. They think: nice.”

Gay couples

Relationship therapist Jeremy Heshof of Praktijk voor Men also noticed the phenomenon among men in heterosexual relationships. “A woman who is promoted and earns more can affect their ego,” says Heshof.

This struggle is a lot less present among homosexual couples. “It is usually the case that both have a job and income where they are more equal to each other,” Heshof explains. The disappearance of that equality can cause problems.

The same applies to female couples. “As long as things are the same in terms of income and contributions to the household, then all is well,” says Heshof. “Then you have less of that gender-specific tendency of men to always want to be the strongest.”

Women more independent

In recent years, women have been catching up, says the relationship therapist. “They are good at being ‘independent’ or actually: being less dependent on their partner. It stems from the thought: if our relationship ends, I want to continue to live my life as I am used to.”

In addition, many partners who earn less regularly feel uncomfortable when their partner with a higher income always wants to pay for the higher expenses. “The partners who earn more usually do not want to deprive themselves of anything in the relationship and therefore do not mind paying for the other,” continues relationship psychologist Visser.

Nothing wrong with preference

So called golddiggers are also rare in the Netherlands, she says. “Less-earning partners often think much more difficult about letting their partner pay because they don’t want to take advantage of it.”

But even if you don’t yet live a luxurious life, according to Visser there is nothing wrong with preferring a partner who earns well. She compares it to wanting a partner who is handsome or athletic-looking.

It’s about the total picture, where it is important that the less deserving partner also has something to offer. “A forty-year-old man with a slumped posture and a paunch will not be immediately attractive to a woman in her early twenties,” says Visser. “But if he is rich, that can be a medium of exchange, a kind of ‘change’.”

The better-earning partner usually does not mind paying for the other, as long as he/she feels that it is fair and just. “If you have a lot of fun together and the partner who earns less ensures that the other person leads a wonderful life without problems, then you enjoy each other and wish each other the best.”

Similar IQ and EQ

But according to relationship therapist Heshof, the best chance of a successful and lasting relationship depends mainly on the right match in IQ and EQ: someone with a comparable level of education and interests, but also norms and values. “A partner who is much more intelligent and earns more is often a mismatch,” says Heshof.

“In the beginning you still see everything through rose-colored glasses, and the sex may be good, so that ‘solves’ a lot. As soon as the physical aspect fades into the background, social and cultural topics, such as political preference, holidays or your opinion about art and the environment is more important. Then it can become exciting for some couples.”