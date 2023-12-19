“Party activity cannot be reduced to rallies” – João Lourenço –

The president of the MPLA appealed to his party’s members this Monday, 18th, in his opening speech at the Central Committee Meeting, that the activities of the party that runs the government cannot be reduced to rallies, which he believes are necessary and important , but rather to take friends and supporters to work every day in the neighborhood, in the community, “wherever they are, in mobilizing for the cause of those Angolans, who are not MPLA militants”.

He emphasized the president of the MPLA in his speech, highlighting that since the founding of the party in power, its opponents have invested heavily in the destruction of the MPLA, stimulating internal division, “through the creation of real or virtual factions”.

“The MPLA is a mature and solid party, which relies on the people it swore to defend. That is why whenever such attempts arise, on the part of those who have always made wrong readings throughout history, we have been able to overcome them, and come out increasingly stronger”, he said, referencing as an example of cohesion within the party, the “lead ” of the deputies in the National Assembly, in the UNITA initiative process, which aimed to remove the President of the Republic.

