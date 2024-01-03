Pas-de-Calais still on red alert for “floods”, seven other departments in orange

#PasdeCalais #red #alert #floods #departments #orange

Pas-de-Calais remains on red alert for floods this Wednesday, January 3, while seven other departments in the northern half are placed on orange alert for the same reason by Météo-France.

A disrupted start to the year. In its 6 a.m. bulletin, this Wednesday, January 3, Météo-France placed seven departments on orange alert for “floods” while Pas-de-Calais remains on red alert. At issue: the new depression, called Henk, which appeared in France on the night of Monday January 1 to Tuesday January 2, 2024.

Orange vigilance concerns the North, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Meuse, Ardennes, Aisne and Finistère. Placed on red alert since Tuesday January 2 at 4 p.m., Pas-de-Calais is still on red alert for “floods”.

“An active lagging regime is established this Wednesday over a large northern half of the country, with occasional stormy showers. During the day, the wind will mainly blow in gusts of 70 to 90 km/h. Under the most virulent cells, gusts could locally reach or even exceed 100 km/h. A change in vigilance for the wind parameter is not excluded during the day and will therefore be monitored,” wrote Météo-France.

The Henk depression indeed mixed intense rains and strong gusts. Although the “peak” of the depression has passed, this disturbance, or at least what remains of it, is at the origin of the red vigilance in Pas-de-Calais as well as the orange vigilance for floods in the seven other departments.

The arrival of Henk during the night from Monday to Tuesday via Brittany made the situation a little more complicated than it was in Pas-de-Calais, the department having already been strongly affected from the start of November 2023 by very long floods. At midday this Tuesday, Météo-France recorded cumulative rainfall of up to 30 to 35 mm locally in this department.

To deal with this situation considered alarming, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, gave “instructions to strengthen the relief system already underway with 120 new firefighters, civil security soldiers and new pumping means “. “Europe is also being asked to provide France with high-capacity modules,” the minister also wrote.

For its part, the Ministry of the Interior issued an alert on the social network X, inviting residents not to use the car and to stay away from waterways. This alert is in effect until Wednesday, January 3. “Significant overflows can be observed in particular downstream of the section of the Aa,” warned the ministry.