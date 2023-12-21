#Pascal #Ory #French #institutions #create #divisions

Published on December 21, 2023 at 9:25 p.m. / Modified on December 21, 2023 at 9:26 p.m.

“Switzerland was only invented for two purposes: a general use, intended for theoretical democracies around the world, and a particular use, intended for France. To the former it shows that there remains much for each to do to support their claims; in the second she draws a figure which is, in each of its details, the exact opposite of what she is. Compromise, coalition, decentralization, directory: reverse these four terms and you will obtain France.

In his short essay released this fall, This dear old country… (Gallimard), the French historian Pascal Ory compares the institutions of his country to those of its neighbors. And this member of the French Academy concludes that France experiences a more authoritarian democracy than its neighbors, very vertical with its president who concentrates powers and “counter-cyclical” compared to the systems put in place in Western Europe since the Second World War. A system which seems to be coming to an end, Emmanuel Macron not having an absolute majority in the National Assembly. This situation has led to the multiplication of forceful measures, notably on pension reform, and, in recent days, to the crisis surrounding the immigration law passed with the hard right.

