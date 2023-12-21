Pascal Ory: “French institutions create divisions”

#Pascal #Ory #French #institutions #create #divisions

Published on December 21, 2023 at 9:25 p.m. / Modified on December 21, 2023 at 9:26 p.m.

“Switzerland was only invented for two purposes: a general use, intended for theoretical democracies around the world, and a particular use, intended for France. To the former it shows that there remains much for each to do to support their claims; in the second she draws a figure which is, in each of its details, the exact opposite of what she is. Compromise, coalition, decentralization, directory: reverse these four terms and you will obtain France.

In his short essay released this fall, This dear old country… (Gallimard), the French historian Pascal Ory compares the institutions of his country to those of its neighbors. And this member of the French Academy concludes that France experiences a more authoritarian democracy than its neighbors, very vertical with its president who concentrates powers and “counter-cyclical” compared to the systems put in place in Western Europe since the Second World War. A system which seems to be coming to an end, Emmanuel Macron not having an absolute majority in the National Assembly. This situation has led to the multiplication of forceful measures, notably on pension reform, and, in recent days, to the crisis surrounding the immigration law passed with the hard right.

Interested in this item?

Until December 25, enjoy 30% off all our subscriptions

CHECK OFFERS Good reasons to subscribe to Le Temps:

  • Consult all unlimited content on the site and the mobile application

  • Access the paper edition in digital version before 7 a.m.

  • Benefit from exclusive privileges reserved for subscribers

  • Access the archives

Already a subscriber? To log in

Also Read:  Mali and Niger revoke cooperation treaty with France -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

KAW millions for the development of drugs against Cryptosporidiosis
KAW millions for the development of drugs against Cryptosporidiosis
Posted on
22nd National Weather Warning of heavy snow even on flat areas on the Sea of ​​Japan side, frozen roads, risk of traffic disturbances (Weather Forecaster Satoko Ono December 22, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
22nd National Weather Warning of heavy snow even on flat areas on the Sea of ​​Japan side, frozen roads, risk of traffic disturbances (Weather Forecaster Satoko Ono December 22, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Posted on
Scientists exploring the ocean floor at a depth of 3 kilometers discovered a historic find – a perfectly preserved tooth of an extinct sea monster
Scientists exploring the ocean floor at a depth of 3 kilometers discovered a historic find – a perfectly preserved tooth of an extinct sea monster
Posted on
Harry Dent: Next year will be the Big Crash. You won’t see another like this for the rest of your life
Harry Dent: Next year will be the Big Crash. You won’t see another like this for the rest of your life
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News