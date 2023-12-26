Passenger says: Monster wave hit our cruise ship

#Passenger #Monster #wave #hit #cruise #ship

The MS Maud in the Westfjords, Iceland. Magnus Thor Hafsteinsson/via

As reports, a cruise ship was hit by a monster wave on Thursday, causing a power outage.

The wave hit the Norwegian ship, the MS Maud, disabling its navigation functions.

A passenger on board said that at one point all she could see was “a wall of water, no sky or anything.”

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Business Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by an editor.

The MS Maud, a Norwegian cruise ship, was unable to navigate after a monster wave knocked out power on Thursday.

The ship belonging to the cruise company HX, part of the Norwegian Hurtigruten group, was about 193 kilometers off the Danish west coast when the wave struck. This is reported by . The force of the wave caused some of the ship’s windows to break and it tilted “pretty violently.” Passenger Elizabeth Lawrence told Business Insider. She was one of 266 passengers and 131 crew members.

The wave was a big shock for the cruise ship’s guests

Lawrence chose the cruise to see the Northern Lights. She said the day started with some pretty big waves. But the captain let the passengers know that they should expect this. But as the day progressed, the waves grew larger until they were big enough to splash her window on the sixth deck.

“The situation started with the ship’s horn sounding for an extremely long time, then the public address system turned on and all we heard was scuffling and general noises of movement,” Lawrence said. Then the passengers heard the alarm indicating that they should proceed to their assembly points. This is the place on board where guests gather in case of an emergency.

“I just had to go down a nearby flight of stairs to get to my staging area in the main restaurant, but the ship tilted quite violently. When it was fully tilted to one side, all you could see was a wall of water, no sky or anything else,” she tells BI.

Lawrence added that passengers were given “survival suits” at their staging areas – or suits that “dramatically increase” survival time through isolation, as the Coast Guard explains.

The crew of the cruise ship looked after the guests

She said they didn’t get an update until about 20 minutes later. During this time, crew members helped guests put on their suits. They calmed nervous passengers and brought water and snacks when things calmed down.

According to , a tow boat arrived on Thursday evening to help the ship. Hurtigruten said in a statement that there were no serious injuries caused by the monster wave.

“At this time, the ship has confirmed that no serious injuries to passengers or crew have occurred as a result of the incident and the condition of the ship remains stable,” the statement said.

Lawrence told BI that while she will probably no longer go to the North Sea in winter, she will continue to cruise with HX in the future. “The whole thing was very scary at the time, but I think everything was handled as well as possible considering the circumstances,” she said.

