“Passenger Train” explains how to get your money back if the train is delayed or cancelled

#Passenger #Train #explains #money #train #delayed #cancelled

Printed application forms are available at cash registers and at the “Vivi” customer service center, they can also be downloaded from the company’s website. If it seems more convenient to send the application by post, it should be addressed to AS “Pasažieru vilciens” Pērses Street 8, Riga, LV-1011.

An electronic form is available on the website of train passenger carrier “Vivi” www.vivi.lv in the “Communications” section. In it, you must select the option “Refund”, specify your name, phone number and e-mail address.

If there are no additional losses due to the delayed or canceled train journey, except for the train ticket, then the text of the message should indicate to which bank account the money should be returned. A scanned or photographed clearly legible copy of the purchased ticket must be attached to the contact form.

On the other hand, if additional spending has occurred, a brief description of the situation must be added to the report along with the bank account number. For example, “I went from Jurmala to Riga to get to the airport, but the train flight was canceled. I used taxi services to catch my flight on time”.

The form must be accompanied by clearly legible copies of both the ticket of the particular train journey purchased and other documents substantiating the loss (taxi receipt, other vehicle ticket or other).

In case of uncertainty about reporting or receiving direct losses, passengers are invited to contact the “Vivi” customer service center by calling the 24-hour toll-free number 80007600.

All submissions are reviewed and evaluated individually by “Vivi” in accordance with regulatory enactments and internal procedures as quickly as possible, but no longer than 14 days.

In complex cases, the deadline for consideration of submissions can be extended up to 30 days from the moment of their receipt in accordance with the Law on Submissions. In such cases, “Vivi” will inform the customer about the situation and the expected response time as soon as possible.

Reimbursement and compensation take place in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers’ regulations of August 28, 2012 No. 599 “Procedures for provision and use of public transport services”.

Train passenger carrier “Vivi” draws attention to the fact that operational announcements about changes in train movement are published on the website www.vivi.lv, in the mobile app “Vivi Latvija” and in the “Vivi” account on the social platform “X”.