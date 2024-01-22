Passenger train traffic is improving slightly; significant complications on the Riga-Aizkraukle line / Article

#Passenger #train #traffic #improving #slightly #significant #complications #RigaAizkraukle #line #Article

Around 20 announcements on the homepage of JSC “Pasažieru vilciens” indicated that train journeys were delayed on all railway lines, except for the line connecting Riga and Valka.

Due to train delays, passengers at the Riga Central Railway Station were dissatisfied and many were looking for other ways to get to their destination.

Around 20 JSC “Pasažieru vilciens” informed that train movement is taking place, but in some cases it happens with delays.

People are waiting for a train at the Riga station

Photo: Aleksandra Straume / Latvian Television

The reasons for the delays were said to be different – on some lines there is a prohibiting traffic light signal, which a train has been waiting for on a section of the monorail line in order to let pass the oncoming train, and when all these circumstances combined, the delays were formed.

Around 20 information on the “Passenger Train” website indicated that 14 train journeys were delayed or cancelled.

Within a couple of hours, the situation with flight delays on several lines improved, however, significant complications remained on the Riga-Aizkraukle railway section. Around 22 seven train journeys running on this line were delayed or cancelled.

Sigita Zviedre, head of the Communication and Marketing Department of “Passenger Train”, explained that on the Riga-Aizkraukle section, due to freezing rain and strong wind, both the current collector of “Škoda Vagonka” electric trains and the contact network of VAS “Latvijas dzelzceļš” are iced.

The aforementioned complications also affect the overall movement of trains, as a number of journeys are connected with journeys on other railway lines, explained Zviedre, adding that delays make it necessary to wait for oncoming trains on single-track sections, as well as to wait for the enabling signal to light up at the railway traffic lights.

“Passenger train” provides solutions for faster delivery of passengers to their intended destination, the representative of the company claimed. The auxiliary train has already cleared the path occupied by the “Škoda Vagonka” electric train on the Aizkraukle railway line. On the other hand, in Riga, the track, which was occupied by a diesel train whose engine was damaged, has been cleared.

“Due to the weather, it is not possible to completely abandon the use of Škoda Vagonka electric trains, because it is not efficient and economically justified to return old trains to the lines at the moment. Some of them have expired and the investments in extending them are disproportionate,” explained the Swede.

