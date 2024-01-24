Passengers carried them under their arms, on their belts or in their stockings. The shocking discovery of the Giurgiu policemen in a bus

#Passengers #carried #arms #belts #stockings #shocking #discovery #Giurgiu #policemen #bus

Over 260,000 euros and 20,000 US dollars were found by the border policemen in a Turkish bus leaving the country at the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point.

The money was hidden in the engine compartment and on the bodies of the passengers.

“Border policemen from the Territorial Inspectorate of the Giurgiu Border Police, together with customs inspectors from the Romanian Customs Authority – DGCCV – Mobile Teams organized, at the Giurgiu-road Border Crossing Point, a specific action on the line of prevention and combat violation of the regulations of the Fiscal Code and the Customs Code. Thus, on the way out of the country, a bus registered in Turkey, driven by a Turkish citizen, traveling on the Bucharest-Istanbul route was selected for additional checks. Following the thorough control, the police officers border and the customs officers found hidden in the engine compartment (the heating system – Webasto), but also in five passengers, three Turks and two Romanians, who had household items in their bags tied with adhesive tape and which they held under their arms, on their belts, or to stockings, important sums of money in foreign currency totaling 264,100 euros and 20 thousand USD”, according to a press release sent on Wednesday by ITPF Giurgiu.

According to the Border Police, the Turkish driver, a 56-year-old man, admitted that the money belonged to him and the entire amount of money was collected by AVR representatives, based on the provisions of Reg. EU 2018/1672, based on the Decision on the temporary retention of cash until the origin of the money and the reason behind the decision to take it out of the country are clarified, measures will be taken according to the legal provisions in force.

