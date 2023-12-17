Pastor arrested accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl –

The Criminal Investigation Service in the province of Uíge arrested a 54-year-old pastor, accused of sexually abusing a minor under the age of 12.

The information was advanced to the Kianda’s Mail by the SIC spokesperson in that province, Zacarias Fernando, adding that the incident occurred in the village of Imbondeiro, in the municipality of Mucaba, at a time when the minor was participating in morning prayer with other brothers from the church.

According to witnesses, minutes later the two left, the accused took the minor to the pastoral office, where he allegedly completed the act, having been surprised by some church members, who promptly called the SIC.

According to information provided by the injured party, the act is recurrent, and the pastor was coercing the minor not to tell the truth.

