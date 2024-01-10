Patch Tuesday round fixes 49 bugs including serious Kerberos vulnerability – Computer – News

#Patch #Tuesday #fixes #bugs #including #Kerberos #vulnerability #Computer #News

so you want to throw decades of legacy overboard

Decades of old crap that is no longer supported, yes. AD is still supported, but especially the newer versions that we cannot use.

And production may have good reasons to keep ancient Windows versions alive. We also still have a 2003 machine running somewhere because one of our customers still has it running and we need to be able to test it.

But do that in a test lab. For us, they want it in the production environment, which means that our entire AD version must be outdated. For a handful of machines…

I get it, but they made a wrong purchase at the time (no long term support from the supplier) and instead of spending money now to solve the problem by buying something new, they turned off the security of the entire company at stake to save their own department budget. Very short-sighted behavior.

I have also long since suggested that the production environment should simply be separated completely, so that the office environment can then simply work on the latest standards. But people don’t want that because then they have to log in twice.

Unfortunately, they get the (also not very intelligent) CIO to join in their efforts. So we’re stuck with it. But you can’t really work normally if your job is security and people deliberately leave the back door open.

