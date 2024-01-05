Patience pays off, Anderlecht can further increase its competitiveness: “He plays for almost all other Belgian teams every week” – Football News

#Patience #pays #Anderlecht #increase #competitiveness #plays #Belgian #teams #week #Football #News

Anderlecht left for the training with a mission: to add that last extra percentage to everyone to last until the end of May. Striker Luis Vazquez already received a message from his Danish bosses: he must become even more important in the second half of the season.

Vazquez is the man who has to come in when Dolberg is tired. But Riemer and Fredberg see a bigger role for him. Dolberg will of course remain the first striker – when he is fit – but Vazquez must help make the difference in the top matches.

Language barrier broken

Until a month ago it was difficult to communicate with him. Third goalkeeper Colin Coosemans had to translate every time, even when he had to come on and receive tactical instructions. Now, however, the intensive English lessons are starting to pay off: “Together with Nilson Angulo, he is taking intensive lessons and we are seeing results,” says Riemer.

But Vazquez is also starting to make progress on the field. He had to get used to Anderlecht’s playing style, where he did not only have to be active in the box. That was the case at Boca Juniors. We didn’t see it at first either, but at Anderlecht we can hear that he feels surprisingly good with the ball even further away from goal.

He learned to use his body to shield the ball and allow teammates to connect. And he appears to be no slouch in open space either. He is starting to master the things that are expected of him better and better. “He trains so hard and never walks around with a long face because he plays less,” Riemer added.

Verschaeren and Leoni important

It also helps that he is very well taken care of by peers Verschaeren and Leoni. Those three have a click. The intention is to play Vazquez and Dolberg together sometimes if everything goes well. “He would play every week for most teams in Belgium,” Riemer said. “We have two top strikers.”

In that regard, it is quite possible that you will see Scot Robbie Ure appear more and more in the match selection in the coming weeks. In Fredberg’s ideal world, Benito Raman will be sold this month and Ure – who did very well at the Futures – can take his place.

Anderlecht has already attracted a new striker for the promising team with the Japanese Keisuke Goto.

